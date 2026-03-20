Macies Glow Introduces Luxury Body Lotion Combining Deep Hydration With A Luminous Bronzing Finish

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Macies Glow announces the release of its new luxury moisturizing lotion, now available to consumers across the U.S. Designed to offer an amazing spa scent with a rich texture, the product aims to elevate daily skincare from a routine chore into a luxurious ritual.

The brand was founded by Antoinette James, who developed the product after witnessing the struggles women with all types of skin face when trying to find lotions that truly hydrate while enhancing their natural glow. Her solution was to build a comprehensive formula that bridges the gap between deep nourishment and lasting radiance.

To achieve this high level of moisture, Macies Glow is packed with deeply nourishing ingredients, including mineral oil, coconut oil, glycerin, and petroleum jelly. This carefully crafted combination yields a rich, creamy lotion accompanied by a refreshing, clean spa scent.

What makes the product stand out from standard moisturizers on the market is its cosmetic benefits. The lotion incorporates a built-in bronzer and shimmer, which does something transformative for the skin by adding a continuous luster that lasts all day. This unique formulation eliminates the need for separate body makeup or highlighting products.

Beyond physical skincare, the brand is deeply rooted in a philosophy of glow, confidence, and simplicity. Macies Glow is fundamentally designed to celebrate women and their natural radiance. To make the daily moisturizing experience even more meaningful, the product features empowering mantras to inspire confidence daily.

For more information about the new moisturizing lotion, please visit .