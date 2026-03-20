Mutuum Finance Approaches Half Of Presale Allocation Sold As Momentum Builds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is moving closer to a key presale milestone as more than 855 million MUTM tokens have already been sold from the 1.82 billion allocated to the full presale, putting the project near the halfway mark of its public token offering. The Ethereum-based DeFi protocol continues to build traction through a combination of token sales, product development, and expanding community participation ahead of launch.

Presale Progress Continues to Build

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, with the launch price set at $0.06. The presale opened at $0.01 in phase one, meaning early participants have already seen a 300% increase from the initial entry level, while current buyers still remain below the planned listing price.

Alongside that price progression, Mutuum Finance has raised nearly $21 million and attracted more than 19,000 holders, showing that participation has continued to expand as the project advances through its phases. With over 855 million tokens sold from the 1.82 billion presale allocation, the remaining supply available at the current stage has become more limited.

Lending Protocol and Core Product Development

Mutuum Finance is being developed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum. The platform is designed to let users supply assets into liquidity pools, borrow against collateral, and engage with core DeFi functions through an on-chain lending system.

Its V1 protocol is already live on the Sepolia testnet, where users can explore key features before mainnet deployment. These include supplying supported assets, receiving mtTokens as proof of deposit, managing borrowed positions through debt tokens, and using the Stability Factor to monitor borrowing safety. The system also includes Safe Mode Borrow Presets and an automated liquidator bot, which are designed to support risk management across the platform.

Testnet activity has been building as well, with liquidity approaching the $300 million level. That milestone reflects growing engagement from users testing how the protocol works before launch and gives the project a stronger development profile than a presale token without a live platform environment.

Utility Linked Directly to MUTM

A major part of the Mutuum Finance model is how the MUTM token connects to protocol usage. When users deposit assets into the protocol, they are issued mtTokens that reflect their share in the platform. Those mtTokens can then be staked, adding another utility layer within the ecosystem.

The project plans to introduce a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where part of the fees generated by lending and borrowing activity will be used to purchase MUTM from the open market. Those purchased tokens are then intended to be distributed to users staking their mtTokens.

This structure gives MUTM a direct role inside the protocol. As lending and borrowing activity grows, token demand can be supported through market purchases tied to actual platform usage. That model is designed to benefit mtToken stakers while also creating additional buying pressure around MUTM itself.

Security, Incentives, and Future Expansion

On the security side, the token has been reviewed through CertiK, where it received a token scan score around 90/100. The lending and borrowing infrastructure has also been audited by Halborn, supporting the project's technical preparation as it moves toward mainnet.

Mutuum Finance has also kept community participation active through incentive programs. These include a $100,000 giveaway for 10 winners and a 24-hour leaderboard where users competing for the top position can earn a $500 bonus. These initiatives help sustain engagement while the protocol and presale continue advancing.

Looking beyond launch, the roadmap includes broader ecosystem development such as a native stablecoin, multichain expansion, and Layer-2 integration. Those additions are expected to expand the protocol's utility, improve scalability, and support a broader DeFi footprint over time.

As Mutuum Finance approaches half of its presale allocation sold, the project is moving forward with both growing token demand and an active product rollout. With MUTM still priced at $0.04, below its planned $0.06 launch price, the current phase remains one of the earlier entry points before the token transitions into open market trading.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

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CONTACT: Media Contact J. Weir...

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