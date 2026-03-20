Clash Between GRP, Excise Team At Katihar Station Raises Questions On Liquor Ban Enforcement

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 20 (IANS) A surprising incident at Katihar Railway Station has exposed serious coordination gaps between enforcement agencies in Bihar, where prohibition laws are strictly enforced.

A team from the Excise Department, acting on a tip-off about liquor being transported via the Haate Bazaar Express, reached the station to conduct a raid.

However, the operation quickly spiralled into chaos when a physical altercation broke out between the Excise team and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

A video of the incident -- showing alleged manhandling of excise personnel -- has since gone viral.

According to excise officials, the team acted on urgent intelligence and could not inform the GRP in advance due to time constraints.

This lack of prior communication triggered suspicion among railway police personnel.

Subhash Singh, Excise Superintendent, said:“We had specific information about liquor being unloaded. Due to urgency, prior intimation could not be given. The issue has now been discussed with senior officials, and future raids will be conducted with better coordination.”

On the other hand, Railway DSP Arun Kumar Akela termed the incident a misunderstanding, stating:“No prior information was shared with us. The team was in plain clothes, which led to suspicion. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken.”

Both the GRP and the Excise Department have initiated a joint inquiry into the incident.

Officials from both sides have acknowledged that better communication is essential to avoid such confrontations in the future.

The incident has sparked a larger debate. If enforcement agencies themselves are not coordinating effectively, it raises serious concerns about the implementation of prohibition laws.

Katihar, being a key railway junction near the West Bengal border, is considered sensitive for liquor smuggling routes.

The episode highlights not just a one-off clash, but a deeper issue of coordination, communication, and accountability among enforcement agencies.

For prohibition to succeed in Bihar, seamless coordination between departments may prove just as crucial as strict enforcement.