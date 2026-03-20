Colombia's Three-Way Presidential Race Takes Shape

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Leftist Iván Cepeda leads Colombia's presidential race at 35%, followed by far-right lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella at 21% and center-right Paloma Valencia at 16%, according to the first major poll since March 8 primaries

- Valencia surged 12 points after winning the opposition's "Gran Consulta" primary with 3.2 million votes - making her the fastest-rising candidate and a potential spoiler for a De la Espriella runoff bid

- In a hypothetical runoff, Cepeda beats De la Espriella 45%-36% but faces a statistical tie against Valencia at 43%-40%, reshaping the race with 10 weeks until the May 31 first round

Colombia's presidential race is taking shape as a three-way contest between the ideological poles that have defined the country's politics for a generation. The first major Colombia election poll since the March 8 congressional vote and party primaries shows leftist Senator Iván Cepeda holding a commanding first-round lead, far-right lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella in second, and center-right Senator Paloma Valencia surging into contention. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports on what the numbers mean for Latin America's third-largest economy.

The GAD3 poll, conducted March 16–18 for RCN Television, surveyed 1,200 registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus three points. It is the first measurement with all 14 officially registered candidates on the ballot ahead of the May 31 first round.

Colombia Election Poll: Cepeda Steady, Valencia Surges

Cepeda, who won the left's internal primary last October and carries President Gustavo Petro's endorsement, has held steady at 35% - up from 30% in January and 34% in February. His running mate is indigenous senator Aida Quilcué, the most favorably rated vice-presidential candidate in the poll at 28%.

De la Espriella, who built his candidacy through aggressive social media campaigns and hardline security rhetoric, slipped five points from his February peak of 26% to 21%. His running mate is former Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo.

The story of the poll is Valencia. The Democratic Center senator leapt from 4% in February to 16% after winning the opposition's Gran Consulta primary with 3.2 million votes - nearly three times her nearest rival, former statistics chief Juan Daniel Oviedo, who is now her running mate.

Runoff Scenarios Favor Cepeda - Except Against Valencia

The second-round simulations reveal where the race could tighten. Cepeda defeats De la Espriella 45% to 36% in a hypothetical runoff and beats Sergio Fajardo by ten points. But against Valencia, the gap narrows to 43% versus 40% - within the margin of error.

That scenario matters because Valencia appears to consolidate the anti-Petro vote more effectively than De la Espriella. In a Valencia-versus-De la Espriella matchup, both tie at 27%, with blank votes surging to 23% - a sign that voters reject the choice between two right-wing options.

The Center Collapses

Former Bogotá mayor Claudia López and perennial centrist candidate Sergio Fajardo registered just 4% and 3% respectively. Even combined, they would trail all three frontrunners. The collapse of the center confirms a pattern visible since the race began: Colombian voters are choosing sides, not seeking compromise.

Blank votes, non-voters, and undecided respondents together accounted for roughly 19% - larger than every candidate except Cepeda. That bloc represents the election's wild card and could determine whether a runoff occurs on June 21 or whether abstention depresses turnout enough to reshape the math.

A Race Shaped by Violence and Polarization

The campaign is unfolding against a backdrop of escalating political violence that has already claimed the life of a presidential candidate and forced others to scale back travel. Corruption, street crime, and armed group activity top voter concerns. Cepeda promises to continue Petro's peace negotiations; De la Espriella pledges to bomb armed groups that refuse to surrender.

With ten weeks until the first round, the question is whether Valencia's momentum can carry her past De la Espriella into the runoff. If it does, Cepeda's ceiling - stable near 35% since January - may not be enough to hold off a candidate who consolidates the entire anti-Petro vote.