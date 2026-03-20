Trump's 'Pearl Harbor' Remark Sparks Global SHOCK During Japan Meet

During a meeting with Donald Trump and Fumio Kishida, a Japanese reporter questioned the secrecy around US strikes on Iran. Trump's reply referencing Pearl Harbor Attack shocked many, triggering global debate over diplomacy, history, and tone.

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