Canada Peru Signs Agreement To Collaborate On Mining

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)As demand for the materials that power defence, advanced manufacturing and clean technologies accelerates, the need to work with our allies to build secure, diversified and resilient critical mineral supply chains has never been greater.

Since summer 2025, the government of Canada has signed 21 mining and critical minerals bilateral collaboration frameworks with global partners and led the creation of the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance, which has unlocked $18.5 billion in capital for mining projects in less than six months.

Further to that work, Canada's ambassador to Peru, Jean-Dominique Ieraci, on behalf Tim Hodgson, Canada's minister of energy and natural resources, and Peru's minister of energy and mines, Angelo Victorino Alfaro Lombardi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance cooperation on critical minerals and sustainable mining.

This agreement focuses on advancing bilateral investment, driving technological solutions for traceability and decarbonization, improving regulatory and governance frameworks, promoting environmental and social best practices and building skilled and diverse workforces. It strengthens Canada's role as a major foreign mining investor and boosts our exports of mining equipment, technology and services to Peru, creating new opportunities for the Canadian mining industry.

This agreement is a testament to Canada's reputation as a reliable place to do business, a premier investment destination and a trusted ally in mining and processing. By building supply chains with allies, co-ordinating investment and aligning standards, Canada is ensuring the materials that underpin modern economies and national security remain accessible, sustainable and secure.

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