MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metaguest Provides Update on North American Operating Structure

March 20, 2026 9:20 AM EDT | Source: Metaguest Incorporated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Metaguest Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company), an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announces a leadership update as the Company continues in its efforts to advance the growth and commercialization of its artificial intelligence platform for the hospitality industry.

Janelle Howard has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Metaguest USA. The Company thanks Ms. Howard for her contribution with the Company's U.S. subsidiary and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

The Company will manage its North American operations under a centralized structure with unified leadership and oversight, while continuing to support and grow its U.S. operations and customer relationships. This streamlined approach is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve alignment across the platform, and better position Metaguest to execute on its growth strategy.

About Metaguest Incorporated

Metaguest is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit or please contact:

Colin Keddy, Director

Email: ...

Tel: 613-907-9159

Robert Lelovic, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ...

Tel: 416-302-0779

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Source: Metaguest Incorporated