Telangana Allocates Rs 50,713 Crore For Six Guarantees

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) The Congress government in Telangana on Friday allocated Rs 50,713 crore in the state budget 2026-27 for implementing various promises under six guarantees.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has made the allocations for nine schemes under the six guarantees, which were announced by the party in the 2023 elections.

The allocation for six guarantees has come down to Rs 50,713 crore from Rs 56,084 crore in the 2025-26 budget.

For Rythu Bharosa, under which the government has enhanced annual investment support to farmers to Rs 10,000 per acre, an allocation of Rs 18,000 crore has been made.

For the Cheyutha social security pension scheme, the government has allocated Rs 14,861 crore. The Finance Minister has also provided Rs 5,500 crore for Indiramma Houses, a drop from Rs.12,571 crore in the previous budget.

He has allocated Rs 4,305 crore for Mahalaxmi, or the scheme for free travel for women in RTC buses and Rs.2,080 crore for Gruha Jyothi for free power up to 200 units.

Vikramarka allocated Rs 3,500 crore bonus to farmers for their agricultural produce, and Rs 1,143 crore for Rajiv Arogya Sri.

The budget has also earmarked Rs 723 crore for an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 scheme and Rs 600 crore for the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, under which landless labourers are being given Rs 12,000 annually.

The Finance Minister has allocated Rs 94,878 crore for other important schemes.

An allocation of Rs 14,000 crore has been made towards power subsidy for farmers, Rs 4,343 crore for scholarships, Rs 2,170 crore towards diet charges, Rs 3,683 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, and Rs 3,000 crore for rice subsidy.

He provided Rs 5,000 crore for Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Rs 4,000 crore for Indiramma Kutumba Jivitha Bima, under which life insurance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each of the 1 crore 15 lakh families, Rs 2,500 crore for interest loans for DWACRA women and Rs 1,886 crore for crop insurance.

Vikramarka presented a Rs 3.24 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27.

Presenting the third full-fledged budget of the Congress government in the state Assembly, he pegged the revenue and capital expenditure at Rs 2.34 lakh crore and capital expenditure at Rs 47,267 crore, respectively.

The Finance Minister has made major allocations to implement poll promises, for agriculture, backward classes welfare, panchayat raj and rural development, and municipal administration and urban development. The allocation for key sectors remained almost static compared to the previous budget.

He has allocated Rs 23,179 crore for the Agriculture & Cooperation Department, Rs 21,285 crore for energy, Rs 13,679 crore for the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, Rs 22,615 crore for the Irrigation Department, Rs 17,907 crore for the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Rs 33,688 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department and Rs 11,784 crore for Scheduled Castes Development.