Stewards Inc. To Participate In 38Th Annual ROTH Conference, Highlighting Uplisting Strategy And The Convergence Of Digital And Traditional Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Participate in Two Panels Alongside Strategic Partner Dolomite

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) (“Stewards” or the“Company”), a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced that it will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22–24, 2026 in Southern California.

Stewards will be actively engaged in the conference as both an attendee and panel participants, joining industry leaders to discuss key themes shaping capital markets, financial infrastructure, and digital asset adoption. The Company will be attending alongside strategic partners, including Dolomite, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, as part of its continued focus on bridging traditional financial systems with next-generation digital infrastructure. Together, Stewards and Dolomite represent the convergence of institutional capital markets and onchain financial innovation, highlighting how integrated platforms can drive scalable, compliant adoption of digital assets.

Members of the Stewards and Dolomite leadership teams, alongside leading participants across the financial and digital asset ecosystem, will participate in two featured panels scheduled for Monday at 12:00 PM PT:



The Future of Finance – Bridging DeFi and TradFi for Scaled Adoption

Track: Digital Infrastructure, Assets and Technology

This panel will explore how traditional financial systems and onchain infrastructure are converging to drive broader digital asset adoption and unlock new efficiencies across capital markets. Uplisting Panel – Insights into North American Exchange Listings

Track: Capital Markets Panels

This panel will provide perspective on the process of listing on a North American exchange, including the impact on liquidity, visibility, and institutional engagement. Stewards' participation reflects its ongoing efforts toward a planned uplisting and broader capital markets strategy.

“Our participation at ROTH reflects the evolution of Stewards as we continue to scale our platform across private credit, real assets, and digital finance,” said Glen Steward, Chairman of Stewards Inc.“We are focused on building a durable, technology-enabled financial platform while advancing our path to a national exchange, and we look forward to sharing that story with the investment community.”

The ROTH Conference is one of the premier investor events in the United States, bringing together institutional investors, executives, and emerging growth companies across a wide range of industries. Stewards' participation underscores its commitment to increasing visibility within the investment community and positioning the Company for its next phase of growth.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance. The Company provides financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States while building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and technology-enabled financial infrastructure designed to support long-term balance sheet strength and responsible growth.

About Dolomite

Dolomite is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on capital-efficient lending, borrowing, and margin trading. Built to support advanced onchain financial strategies, Dolomite enables users to access a broad range of digital assets while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management, compliance, and user experience. The platform is designed to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and decentralized infrastructure, supporting the evolution of scalable, institutional-grade digital finance.

Dolomite | The Home of DeFi Yield

About ROTH

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC is a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. ROTH provides a full range of services, including equity research, sales and trading, capital raising, and strategic advisory. The firm is known for its strong institutional relationships and its flagship Annual Conference, one of the largest investor events in the United States, bringing together institutional investors, executives, and industry leaders across multiple sectors.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets designed to enhance long-term balance sheet strength.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Stewards Inc. (the“Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with Overnight Engine and the development of the AI system, the company's technology infrastructure strategy, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company's leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company's ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives, including the successful development and integration of the artificial intelligence system; technology and operational risks associated with AI deployment in credit underwriting; the company's ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company's continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company's ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

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