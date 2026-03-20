Projecting The Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Size To Expand At A 6.88% CAGR Through 2032, Delveinsight Analysis

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The neurothrombectomy devices market is largely driven by the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising incidences of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, continuous advancements in device design, and increased product development efforts by key industry players.

DelveInsight's “Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Neurothrombectomy Devices companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Forecast. Stay ahead in the industry!

Neurothrombectomy Devices Overview

Neurothrombectomy devices are specialized medical tools used to remove blood clots from the brain's blood vessels, primarily in patients experiencing an acute ischemic stroke. These devices enable rapid restoration of blood flow, significantly reducing the risk of long-term disability and mortality when used within the appropriate treatment window.

The most commonly used neurothrombectomy devices include stent retrievers and aspiration catheters. Stent retrievers temporarily expand inside the blocked artery to capture and remove the clot, while aspiration systems use suction to extract it. These procedures are typically performed through minimally invasive endovascular techniques, often via catheter insertion through the femoral or radial artery.

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Insights

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, especially stroke, is driving significant growth in the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market, as these devices are essential for removing clots from cerebral blood vessels. At the same time, the rising incidence of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity is further elevating the risk of stroke and related neurological conditions. These well-known risk factors contribute to a higher occurrence of acute ischemic events, thereby increasing the demand for thrombectomy devices.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global neurothrombectomy devices market size is projected to grow from USD 849.70 million in 2024 to USD 1,434.78 million by 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period.

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Recent Developments in the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report



In July 2025, Imperative Care received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Zoom 7X catheter and has a broader Zoom System portfolio for revascularization in acute ischemic stroke.

In July 2024, Vesalio launched its NeVa NET 4.0 mm device for acute ischemic stroke caused by large vessel occlusion. This device is an addition to its existing portfolio and features an integrated micro-filter to prevent clot escape.

In February 2024, Johnson & Johnson's CERENOVUS introduced this new intermediate catheter, which uses "TruCourse" technology to improve navigation and revascularization procedures in stroke patients. In February 2023, Phenox Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its pRESET® Thrombectomy Device, a minimally invasive tool designed to remove blood clots in patients with acute ischemic stroke. This minimally invasive device is designed to effectively remove blood clots from blocked brain arteries, helping to rapidly restore blood flow and minimize brain damage.

Key Players in the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Neurothrombectomy Devices market include- Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech, Innova Vascular, and others.

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Market Analysis on the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

According to estimates, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the neurothrombectomy devices market in 2024, contributing around 43% of the global market. This dominance is driven by the rising prevalence of stroke, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, along with growing government initiatives and awareness programs for neurovascular diseases. Additionally, the strong presence of key market players actively involved in mergers, acquisitions, and product launches is further accelerating market growth in the region.

The neurothrombectomy devices market features a competitive landscape defined by a combination of well-established global companies and emerging innovators, resulting in a moderately concentrated environment. Major players lead with robust product portfolios, advanced technologies, and wide distribution networks, while smaller companies add value through niche innovations and specialized solutions. Increasing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches are intensifying competition as firms strive to expand their footprint and enhance clinical performance.

Scope of the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022–2032f

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Clot Retrievers, Stent Retrievers, Aspiration Devices, and others

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By Function: Mechanical Non-aspiration and Mechanical Aspiration

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By End Users: Mechanical Non-aspiration and Mechanical Aspiration

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies: Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech, Innova Vascular, and others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Neurothrombectomy Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Neurothrombectomy Devices Manufacturer

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