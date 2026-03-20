Azerbaijan's Electricity Exports To Russia Rise, Overall Shipments Drop Sharply

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Russia increased in January 2026, even as the country's overall power exports declined significantly, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan exported 10.4 million kWh of electricity to Russia during the month, generating $558,000 in revenue. This marks an increase of 1.2 million kWh in volume and $204,000 in value compared to January 2025.

At the same time, Azerbaijan imported electricity from Russia, totaling 7.8 million kWh worth $307,000. While the value of imports rose year-on-year, the volume saw a slight decrease.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 13.3 million kWh of electricity worth $640,000 to two countries - Russia and Iran - in January. However, this represents a sharp decline compared to the same period last year, when export volumes and revenues were significantly higher.

The drop is largely attributed to the absence of electricity exports to Georgia during the reporting period. In January 2025, Azerbaijan had exported 128.7 million kWh of electricity worth $7.3 million to Georgia.

Meanwhile, total electricity imports into Azerbaijan from Russia and Georgia stood at 7.8 million kWh, valued at $309,000, reflecting a decrease in volume but a slight increase in value compared to the previous year.