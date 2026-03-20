Panoramix Earns Top Rating In Portfolio Management Category In 2026 T3 Survey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Panoramix Financial today announced that it has received the highest user satisfaction rating in the Portfolio Management category in the 2026 T3 Technology Tools for Today Survey. Panoramix earned an average user satisfaction score of 9.6, marking its eighth consecutive year as the top-rated platform in the category.

The results were revealed at the T3 Conference held last week in New Orleans, one of the industry's leading events focused on innovation.

In addition to its top ranking in portfolio management, Panoramix was named a Software All-Star in the survey. Its trading and rebalancing solution, Panoramix Pro, was also recognized as a high performer in the Trading and Rebalancing Tools category, earning a 9.25 user satisfaction score.

The 2026 results continue a strong trend for Panoramix, which has now maintained an average user satisfaction score above 9.0 for five consecutive years, significantly exceeding the category average of 7.62.

“These results reflect the trust our advisors place in us and the responsibility we take seriously every day,” said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix.“We have always believed that great software starts with listening. Our team works closely with advisors to understand how they operate and where they need flexibility, clarity, and control. This recognition is a direct result of that partnership and our commitment to building tools that truly support their businesses.”

Panoramix's continued recognition in the T3 Survey reflects its focus on delivering practical, advisor-driven solutions. The platform is known for its depth in billing and performance reporting, flexible integrations, and customizable workflows that allow firms to tailor the system to their specific needs.

Recent enhancements highlight this approach in action. Panoramix recently introduced a fully redesigned secure client portal based directly on advisor feedback. The updated experience features a more streamlined interface and expanded white-labeling capabilities, allowing firms to easily apply their own branding, including custom color schemes. A built-in preview tool lets advisors see how each design element will appear, simplifying the customization process and helping advisors deliver a more consistent branded experience.

The strong performance of Panoramix Pro further highlights the firm's ongoing investment in expanding its capabilities. Designed as an integrated extension of the core platform, Panoramix Pro provides advisors with efficient trading and rebalancing tools that align with their existing workflows and data.

“Our approach has always been to evolve alongside our advisors,” Hastings added.“Every enhancement we release is shaped by real feedback and real use cases. That is what drives both adoption and satisfaction.”

Panoramix team members attended the T3 Conference and met with advisors to demonstrate recent platform updates and gather additional feedback to inform future development.

About PanoramixTM

Developed in 2013 by Sapphire Software Services, Inc., PanoramixTM provides portfolio management and reporting software for RIAs and financial advisors. Specializing in billing and performance reporting, the Panoramix platform is multi-custodial and, with its wide array of partners and integrations, is flexible enough to integrate seamlessly into an existing tech stack, while still being robust enough to stand on its own. Panoramix is industry-recognized as a Kitces' Best Value (2023) and a top performer on the T3 Inside Information Survey eight years running (2019–2026). For more, see .