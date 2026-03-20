Sri Lanka To Conduct Fitness Tests Before Clearing Players For IPL 2026 : Report

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, March 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has decided to conduct mandatory fitness tests for its players before No Objection Certificates (NOC) for their participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will start from March 28.

The move comes as several Sri Lankan players, picked by different franchises, are currently recovering from injuries.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the tests are expected to be held early next week in Colombo, and only those who meet the required fitness standards will be allowed to take part in the IPL.

Among the prominent players awaiting clearance are bowler Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders), experienced spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), left arm fast bowler Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru).

In total, seven Sri Lankan players have been picked for the upcoming season. Others include Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka (both Delhi Capitals), along with Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

Multiple IPL franchise officials have said that they will receive an update on the Sri Lankan stars once their scheduled fitness tests are done.

"There are fitness tests scheduled by SLC on Monday and Tuesday, and we will know about their players only after that," officials of multiple IPL franchises said to Cricbuzz

Several of these players, including Pathirana, Hasaranga, Malinga and Thushara, had partially or fully missed the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to injuries. Hasaranga, in particular, has been sidelined since February 8 after suffering a left hamstring strain during a match against Ireland. Pathirana, meanwhile, featured in three matches before being ruled out.

As a result of the injuries Sri Lanka, despite being the hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026 crashed out from the Super 8s stage. However the team performed well in the group stage where they registered three wins in four matches which also included defeating the 2021 champions Australia, which led to the Mitchell Marsh led team out from the group stage for the first time.