Ukrainian MP Poturaiev: No Lawmakers Seriously Considering Resignation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykyta Poturaiev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"I personally do not know a single person who has written such a statement or truly wanted to resign their mandate. There are simply none in my circle," he said.

According to Poturaiev, some MPs at times, when clearly necessary laws fail to pass, express frustration, saying: "This is so exhausting, how long can this go on, what kind of job is this? I would be better off doing what I did before being elected – it would be far more useful."

"This happens. But it does not mean that a person then writes a resignation statement or stops coming to work. On the contrary, all my colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada continue working afterward," he said.

Zelensky to MPs: You have to serve people either in parliament or at front

As reported earlier, Andrii Motovylovets, first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, told Forbes in an interview that 40 MPs were ready to resign.

Deputy faction head Oleksandr Kovalchuk explained that problems with voting effectiveness in parliament are primarily due to a lack of proper coordination with the government, rather than fear of anti-corruption investigations.