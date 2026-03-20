REPRONOVO APPOINTS MARK ALTMEYER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lausanne, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Biopharma executive with more than 35 years of leadership across C-suite and board roles



Lausanne, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, March 19, 2026 - ReproNovo, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing critical gaps in male and female fertility as well as women's health, today announced the appointment of Mark Altmeyer as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mark Altmeyer brings more than 35 years of experience as a biopharma executive and board leader across large pharma and high-growth biotech companies focusing on multiple therapeutic areas. He has deep expertise in commercialization strategy, M&A and international expansion, with a strong track record of driving growth and enterprise value in both public and private company settings. Altmeyer is recognized for fostering high-performing teams, aligning investors and management around clear value-creation priorities.







“Mark is distinguished by a rare blend of board-level leadership and operational excellence covering the full biopharma lifecycle, combining entrepreneurial drive with disciplined governance and a strategic, stakeholder-oriented mindset,” said Jean Marie Duvall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ReproNovo.“He has successfully guided companies through critical development and strategic inflection points, capabilities that will be highly valuable as we globally advance RPN-001 and RPN-002 across four indications in fertility and women's health.”

Most recently, Altmeyer served as Founder and CEO of Arvelle Therapeutics, where he led the company's transatlantic build-out, secured $200 million in financing and successfully completed a $1 billion acquisition by Angelini Pharma within two years. His earlier roles include CCO at Axovant, as well as senior commercial and general management positions at Bristol Myers Squibb and Otsuka. At Otsuka, he led the launch and expansion of Abilify to become the top selling pharmaceutical product in the U.S. in 2013, increasing revenue to over $7 billion. Across Altmeyer's career, his leadership has spanned multiple therapeutic areas and business models, from primary care and specialty pharma to rare disease and hospital-driven markets.

In addition to his executive experience, Altmeyer adds extensive board-level leadership across the biotech lifecycle, from early-stage development through late-stage growth and exit. He currently serves as Chairman of AM-Pharma and Calluna Pharma and holds non-executive or independent director roles at several public and private life sciences companies. From 2016 to 2018, Altmeyer served as an Independent Director at Myovant Sciences, which was subsequently acquired by Sumitomo Pharma in a transaction valued at approximately $3 billion.

Commenting on his appointment, Mark Altmeyer said:“ReproNovo is addressing critical therapeutic gaps in areas that have seen limited innovation, despite these being really large markets. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to maximize these highly differentiated products, create value and ultimately bring these products to patients.”

ABOUT REPRONOVO:

ReproNovo is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing critical gaps in male and female fertility as well as women's health. Our team is composed of proven experts with deep experience in reproductive medicine, drug development, regulatory affairs and business development who have throughout their careers successfully brought multiple therapies to market. ReproNovo's lead clinical compound, RPN-001 (leflutrozole), is currently being evaluated in a U.S. Phase 2 trial in men with low sperm count and low testosterone (NCT06993155 ). RPN-002 (nolasiban) is in development to improve embryo implantation success rates and for the management of adenomyosis. ReproNovo is financed by Jeito Capital, BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (formerly AXA IM Alts), founding investor M Ventures, Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the company has its primary development team in Copenhagen, Denmark and an additional development site in Barcelona, Spain, with clinical and operational team members also based in the U.S. For more information, visit the Company's website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ReproNovo

Rue de Langallerie 11

1003 Lausanne, Switzerland

...

MEDIA CONTACT:

MC Services AG

Brittney Sojeva

...

+49 211 529 252 14