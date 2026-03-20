QSL Heads For Thrilling Finish As Title Rivals Stumble

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Closest title rivals Al Sadd, Al Shamal and Al Gharafa suffered shock defeats in Round 19, leaving the Qatar Stars League (QSL) title race wide open with just three rounds remaining in the top flight.

Defending champions Al Sadd missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table, going down to Al Arabi on Tuesday, while Al Shamal were beaten by Al Duhail in a simultaneous fixture.

Al Gharafa then failed to capitalise on the slip-up, suffering a setback of their own as they were defeated by relegation-threatened Al Ahli on Wednesday.

With all three leading contenders dropping points, the standings remain unchanged. Al Sadd, on 38 points, continue to hold a four-point advantage over both Al Shamal and Al Gharafa. Al Shamal, however, retain the benefit of a game in hand after their Round 17 fixture against Qatar SC was postponed. The race for the Falcon Shield will resume after a short break, with QSL action returning on April 3. The following day, all three contenders will be in action, with Al Sadd taking on Al Rayyan, Al Shamal facing Umm Salal and Al Gharafa meeting Al Duhail in what promise to be pivotal matches.

The battle for a top-four finish is also intensifying. Al Rayyan currently occupy fourth place on 31 points but face mounting pressure from Qatar SC, who have 28 points and a game in hand. Qatar SC are set to face Al Wakrah, who sit on 23 points, on April 3.

Al Arabi, boosted by their win over Al Sadd and with a game still to play, have also emerged as strong contenders for a top-four finish. They are sixth in the standings, level on points with Qatar SC. Meanwhile, Al Duhail, on 27 points, will look to build momentum after their morale-boosting victory against Al Shamal.

At the other end of the table, the fight to avoid relegation has intensified following Al Ahli's emphatic 4-1 win over Al Gharafa. The Brigadiers now sit 10th on 19 points, two ahead of bottom side Al Shahania and one clear of 11th-placed Al Sailiya.

Al Ahli face Al Sailiya on April 3 in a crucial clash that could have significant implications in the relegation battle, while Al Shahania will take on in-form Al Arabi the same day.

Umm Salal, who played out a goalless draw with Qatar SC on Wednesday, are also looking to steer clear of danger. They sit ninth in the standings, holding a slender one-point advantage over Al Ahli.