Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Speaker Discuss Modalities Of Budget Session Starting On March 23

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session beginning March 23, Speaker Vijender Gupta met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues to discuss preparations and modalities for the conduct of legislative business.

The two agreed to fix March 24 for the presentation of the Budget for 2026–27, said a statement. It will be the second successive Budget to be presented by CM Gupta, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said:“Our government is fully committed to presenting a Budget that ensures Delhi's progress and fulfills the aspirations of the people.”

The Assembly office said in a social media post:“Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mrs Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Hon'ble Assembly Speaker Shri Vijender Gupta ahead of the Assembly Budget Session commencing from March 23. During the meeting, it was confirmed that Delhi's Budget will be presented on March 24.”

“On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Sahib Singh, Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Chief Whip Abhay Verma were also present,” said the Assembly Secretariat.

The Chief Minister also shared details about her meeting with the Speaker and said,“Paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri Vijender Gupta. On this occasion, a meaningful dialogue took place on preparations for the upcoming Budget session and various legislative matters related to Delhi's development.”

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 23 to 25. According to the Cabinet's decision, the Economic Survey report will be tabled in the House on March 23.

Ahead of the Assembly session, Speaker Gupta on Thursday launched a dedicated AI-enabled chatbot, 'Vidhan Sathi', for Members, making the city legislature the first in the country to introduce such a tech-enabled facility.

Addressing legislators, Gupta said,“Members of a legislature are often required to engage with complex laws and policy issues within limited time. 'Vidhan Sathi', conceived as a dedicated legislative research and assistance tool, is our effort to ensure they are supported with clarity, context, and credible information, so that every discussion in this House is informed, thoughtful, and purposeful.”

He announced that the system will be rolled out from the upcoming Budget Session, starting March 23.