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Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215


2026-03-20 07:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 03/25/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,910
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.700 / 6.910
Total Number of Bids Received 23
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,210
Total Number of Successful Bids 14
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.700 / 6.910
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.030 / 6.870
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.700 / 6.910
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.847 / 6.890
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.030 / 6.870
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.490 / 6.940
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.755 / 6.910
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.39

MENAFN20032026004107003653ID1110887391



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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