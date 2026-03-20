403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Industry Leaders Convene At The 11Th Annual ASIABRAKE Conference & Exhibition To Drive The Future Of Brake Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, March 20, 2026: ASIABRAKE 2026 - the 11th Annual Conference & Exhibition successfully convened global leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the braking and automotive ecosystem at Gurugram, Delhi NCR, recently. Marking over a decade of industry collaboration, the conference once again reinforced its position as a leading techno-commercial platform that enables knowledge exchange, fosters partnerships, and drives conversations on the future of mobility.
The three-day event witnessed participation from over 350 delegates, 25+ speakers, and 60+ sponsors and exhibitors from across the world, including leading OEMs, component manufacturers, research institutions, and technology providers. The conference created a dynamic environment for industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions and explore opportunities emerging from the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.
The event was inaugurated with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony by Mr. Tarun Agrawal, Sr. Executive Officer & Head of Engineering, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Mr. Vivek Trivedi, Sr. Executive Vice President, R&D, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, along with other dignitaries. On the occasion, Prof. Francesco Massi from the University of Rome - La Sapienza delivered the Industry Keynote Address, while Professor Georg Ostermeyer from the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany delivered an invited lecture, adding strong academic and research-led insights to the conference discourse.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kuldip Singh Rathee, Chairman & Managing Director, ASK Automotive Limited, said,“The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by electrification, sustainability, and digital innovation. India is steadily emerging as a key global hub for automotive growth, supported by strong policy frameworks and manufacturing capabilities. As vehicles evolve, braking systems will continue to play a critical role in ensuring safety, reliability, and performance, and it is imperative for the industry to continuously innovate and collaborate to meet these expectations. This year, we have yet again witnessed meaningful discussions, valuable insights, and strong collaboration across the global automotive community. ASIABRAKE continues to serve as an important platform for knowledge exchange, fostering partnerships, and driving collective progress for the industry. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”
Sharing his perspective, Mr. Aman Rathee, General Chair, ASIABRAKE 2026, said,“ASIABRAKE has grown into a truly global platform that brings together the entire ecosystem, from OEMs and suppliers to academia and technology experts. It is not just a technical conference, but a space where ideas translate into partnerships and opportunities. The strong international participation this year reflects the increasing relevance of this forum in shaping the future of mobility.”
The conference witnessed the presence of leading organizations including Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, and several global players across the friction materials and braking systems value chain. The participation of a diverse stakeholders highlighted the growing importance of collaboration in addressing industry-wide challenges and opportunities.
A key highlight of ASIABRAKE 2026 was the participation of distinguished industry keynote speakers who brought global perspectives to the conference. The conference witnessed the participation from senior industry leaders such as Prasad Ambekar, General Manager, Brakes, Wheels & Tyres, Tata Motors Ltd.; D. Bheemsingh Melchisedec, President & Head, HVBU, Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.; and Naveen Sahni, Sales and Technical Operating Director, Brembo Brake India Pvt. Ltd.; who presented a range of perspectives on pertinent industry topics. Enriching the discussion further, Dr. Toru Matsushima from Toyota Motor Corporation shared insights on the impact of electrification on braking systems, while Dr. Richard Liu from Zhuhai Glory Friction Material Co., Ltd. provided perspectives on evolving braking trends in EV and hybrid vehicles. Carlos Agudelo from LINK Engineering Company highlighted advancements in brake testing systems and procedures, and Albert Dall'Aglio from ITT Friction Technologies offered a comprehensive global outlook on emerging friction material trends.
The exhibition held alongside the conference served as a vibrant platform for sponsors and exhibitors to showcase innovative technologies, materials, and solutions, facilitating deeper engagement and business interactions among participants. It further strengthened ASIABRAKE's role as a comprehensive industry platform that combines technical depth with commercial relevance.
ASIABRAKE 2026 once again demonstrated its significance as a global knowledge forum, bringing together industry leaders to collectively shape the future of braking systems and automotive safety. As the industry continues to evolve, the conference remains committed to fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships, and advancing the global mobility ecosystem.
The three-day event witnessed participation from over 350 delegates, 25+ speakers, and 60+ sponsors and exhibitors from across the world, including leading OEMs, component manufacturers, research institutions, and technology providers. The conference created a dynamic environment for industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions and explore opportunities emerging from the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.
The event was inaugurated with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony by Mr. Tarun Agrawal, Sr. Executive Officer & Head of Engineering, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Mr. Vivek Trivedi, Sr. Executive Vice President, R&D, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, along with other dignitaries. On the occasion, Prof. Francesco Massi from the University of Rome - La Sapienza delivered the Industry Keynote Address, while Professor Georg Ostermeyer from the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany delivered an invited lecture, adding strong academic and research-led insights to the conference discourse.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kuldip Singh Rathee, Chairman & Managing Director, ASK Automotive Limited, said,“The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by electrification, sustainability, and digital innovation. India is steadily emerging as a key global hub for automotive growth, supported by strong policy frameworks and manufacturing capabilities. As vehicles evolve, braking systems will continue to play a critical role in ensuring safety, reliability, and performance, and it is imperative for the industry to continuously innovate and collaborate to meet these expectations. This year, we have yet again witnessed meaningful discussions, valuable insights, and strong collaboration across the global automotive community. ASIABRAKE continues to serve as an important platform for knowledge exchange, fostering partnerships, and driving collective progress for the industry. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”
Sharing his perspective, Mr. Aman Rathee, General Chair, ASIABRAKE 2026, said,“ASIABRAKE has grown into a truly global platform that brings together the entire ecosystem, from OEMs and suppliers to academia and technology experts. It is not just a technical conference, but a space where ideas translate into partnerships and opportunities. The strong international participation this year reflects the increasing relevance of this forum in shaping the future of mobility.”
The conference witnessed the presence of leading organizations including Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, and several global players across the friction materials and braking systems value chain. The participation of a diverse stakeholders highlighted the growing importance of collaboration in addressing industry-wide challenges and opportunities.
A key highlight of ASIABRAKE 2026 was the participation of distinguished industry keynote speakers who brought global perspectives to the conference. The conference witnessed the participation from senior industry leaders such as Prasad Ambekar, General Manager, Brakes, Wheels & Tyres, Tata Motors Ltd.; D. Bheemsingh Melchisedec, President & Head, HVBU, Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.; and Naveen Sahni, Sales and Technical Operating Director, Brembo Brake India Pvt. Ltd.; who presented a range of perspectives on pertinent industry topics. Enriching the discussion further, Dr. Toru Matsushima from Toyota Motor Corporation shared insights on the impact of electrification on braking systems, while Dr. Richard Liu from Zhuhai Glory Friction Material Co., Ltd. provided perspectives on evolving braking trends in EV and hybrid vehicles. Carlos Agudelo from LINK Engineering Company highlighted advancements in brake testing systems and procedures, and Albert Dall'Aglio from ITT Friction Technologies offered a comprehensive global outlook on emerging friction material trends.
The exhibition held alongside the conference served as a vibrant platform for sponsors and exhibitors to showcase innovative technologies, materials, and solutions, facilitating deeper engagement and business interactions among participants. It further strengthened ASIABRAKE's role as a comprehensive industry platform that combines technical depth with commercial relevance.
ASIABRAKE 2026 once again demonstrated its significance as a global knowledge forum, bringing together industry leaders to collectively shape the future of braking systems and automotive safety. As the industry continues to evolve, the conference remains committed to fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships, and advancing the global mobility ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment