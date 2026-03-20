MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

March 20, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Lithium Africa Corp.

Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("the Company" or "Lithium Africa") announces that effective today it begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") under the symbol "6MQ". Lithium Africa's FSE information can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website: .

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "LAF is pleased to offer improved access to German and European investors, many of whom were early supporters of hard rock spodumene discoveries in the Pilbara and Canada. Outside of Ganfeng, the majority of our shareholders are North American-based, and LAF looks forward to communicating its strategy to the European market."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European trading platform and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. The new listing helps facilitate the purchase and trading of Lithium Africa's shares for European investors with low transaction costs.

With the commencement of trading on the FSE, Lithium Africa will now be available for trading on two marketplaces worldwide - the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ").

About Lithium Africa Corp.

The Company has an established 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to jointly advance exploration in Africa (the "LAR-GFL JV") and, through the LAR-GFL JV, the Company has an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of exploration assets in hardrock pegmatite districts across a number of prospective African regions covering South Africa, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

For further information regarding the Company, contact:

Jeanne Liu, Corporate Communications at ..., 1.604.771.7125

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Lithium Africa Corp.