Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2026: Review Of 2022-2025 With CAGR Projections Through 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|84
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Overview Current Market Scenario Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Emerging Technologies Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Demographic Factors Geopolitical Factors Impact of the U.S. Tariffs Porter's Five Forces Analysis Potential for New Entrants: Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High Threat of Substitute Products or Services: Low to Moderate Industry Competition: High
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Demand for Improved Patient Access and Trial Diversity Favorable Regulatory Support for Decentralized Clinical Trials Technological Proliferation and Digital Infrastructure Market Restraints Data Integrity and Security Concerns Operational and Logistical Complexities Market Opportunities Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Wearable Technologies Extending Clinical Research Reach to Underserved and Remote Areas
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview U.S. Europe Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways Next-Generation Digital Trial Platforms and Integrated Ecosystems Wearables, Remote Monitoring and Digital Biomarkers Automation, AI and Predictive Trial Management Digital Patient and Investigator Workflow Optimization
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Study Design Key Takeaways Interventional Trials Observational Trials Expanded Access Market Analysis by Therapeutic Application Key Takeaways Oncology Cardiology Others Market Analysis by Deployment Mode Key Takeaways Cloud-Based DCT Platforms On-Premises Solutions Market Analysis by End User Key Takeaways Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other End Users Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Competitive Analysis Strategic Initiatives Mergers and Acquisitions Collaborations
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology Sources Abbreviations
Companies Profiled
- Clario Fortrea Icon PLC Labcorp Medable Inc. Medidata Obvio Health USA Inc. Parexel International (MA) Corp. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Veeva Systems Inc.
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Decentralized Clinical Trials Market
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