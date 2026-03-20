Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2026: Review Of 2022-2025 With CAGR Projections Through 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Clinical Trials: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This comprehensive report delves into the evolving trends within the global market for decentralized clinical trials, detailing revenue in millions for the base year 2024 and projecting data from 2025 to 2030.

The market is categorized into segments based on study design (interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access), therapeutic applications (such as oncology, cardiology, and others), and deployment modes (cloud-based DCT platforms and on-premises solutions). Key end users identified include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other stakeholders.

Geographically, the study encompasses regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Comprehensive analysis also covers individual markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other Asia-Pacific regions.

A central focus of this report is the trends and challenges impacting the decentralized clinical trials market. It provides a detailed examination of the competitive landscape, including the ranking of prominent companies. Additionally, company profiles are featured, highlighting financial data, product offerings, and recent strategic developments.



An overview of the global market for decentralized clinical trials (DCT).

A deep dive into global market trends from 2022 to 2025, with projected CAGRs leading to 2030.

Estimates and revenue projections in the global market, detailing market share by study design, therapeutic application, deployment mode, end-user, and geographic region.

Data-driven insights into market dynamics, technical innovations, regulations, macroeconomic influences, and R&D progress.

An analysis of industry structure, including corporate market shares, industry rankings, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital trends.

Exploration of sustainability trends and ESG developments, examining consumer responses and the ESG practices and scores of key market players. Comprehensive company profiles.

This extensive report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the directions and opportunities within the decentralized clinical trials market, offering strategic insights and comprehensive data to facilitate informed decision-making.

Key Attributes