Insurance Analytics Market To Triple In Size By 2033 Driven By Advanced Technologies - Revenues To Hit $48 Billion Led By Hexaware Technologies, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Microsoft, Microstrategy, Open Text

The leading players profiled in this Insurance Analytics market report include:



Hexaware Technologies Limited

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Microsoft

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Open Text Corporation

Oracle

Pegasystems Inc.

Sapiens International

Tableau Software, LLC Verisk Analytics, Inc.

The global insurance analytics market is poised for remarkable growth, with its size estimated at USD 15.75 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 47.97 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2026 to 2033. A key driver of this growth is the increasing reliance on advanced analytics and data-driven decision-making within the insurance industry. Small- and medium-sized companies are increasingly adopting insurance analytics tools and services, further propelling market demand. IoT insurance is set to expand substantially, offering insurers new service opportunities and enhanced customer engagement.

Accurate risk management is fueling the insurance analytics industry as insurers utilize analytics to improve underwriting and minimize potential losses. The integration of AI and machine learning delivers predictive insights, automating processes like claims management and fraud detection, thus improving operational efficiency. Demand for personalized, data-driven customer interactions is also rising, enabling insurers to offer tailored solutions, streamline customer experiences, and boost satisfaction. Distributors and agents benefit from analytics by identifying business opportunities, improving service for existing customers, and reducing costs associated with customer handling and fraud.

Regulatory compliance pressures are also spurring market adoption, as analytics tools enhance data transparency and regulatory adherence. Additionally, with the digital landscape's increasing cybersecurity threats, insurers are investing in analytics to enhance cyber risk assessments and bolster data protection strategies. For example, in April 2024, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund employed ACCURE's AI data analytics for risk management and optimized insurance terms across its projects.

Global Insurance Analytics Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report projects revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and analyzes the latest industry trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. The report segments the market based on component, application, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Tool Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Claim Management

Risk Management

Process Optimization

Customer Management & Personalization Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



On-premise Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Insurance Companies

Government Agencies Third-party Administrators, Brokers, & Consultancies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Why You Should Buy This Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into the market across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore market positions of key industry players.

Future Trends: Uncover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts

Competitive strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings to stay ahead of trends

Key Attributes