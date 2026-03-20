Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Ranks Among Top 5 Most Impactful Stars At Oscars By EMV

Priyanka Chopra Jonas secured a Top 5 spot at the Oscars in EMV rankings, impressing fans worldwide with her red carpet elegance and high-profile presenting role, boosting her global visibility and digital impact.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again reinforced her star power, ranking among the Top 5 most impactful celebrities at the Oscars based on Earned Media Value (EMV). EMV is a key metric that measures the online visibility and digital impact generated by public figures during high-profile events.

Topping the list was actor Pedro Pascal, who also served as a presenter for the evening, with an EMV of USD 3.3 million. He was followed by Kylie Jenner, who attended the ceremony in support of Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, earning USD 3.1 million. Anne Hathaway secured the third spot with USD 2.7 million, further highlighting the strong digital traction of the evening's presenters.

The 2026 Academy Awards sparked global conversations across the industry-on screen and across digital platforms. But beyond the official winners, we took a different lens. We analysed the night through EMV to understand who truly resonated online-because impact today goes... twitter/9H20ExlznP

- Lefty (@lefty_io) March 18, 2026

Priyanka, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, claimed the fourth position with an impressive EMV of approximately USD 2.2 million. The actress turned heads on the red carpet in an elegant Dior white ensemble featuring feather detailing, further amplifying her presence across global digital platforms.

Rounding off the top five was Zoe Saldaña, last year's Best Supporting Actress winner, who generated an EMV of USD 1 million. At the ceremony, Priyanka presented the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film, which was awarded to Sentimental Value. Beyond the main event, she remained a prominent presence throughout the awards season, attending several pre-Oscar parties and fashion events. She also took on presenting duties at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varansai in Antarctica, with reports suggesting that the team will film at the Ross Ice Shelf, marking a rare cinematic venture into the extreme location.