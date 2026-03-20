Stalin A 'Crybaby' Fearing Failure, Son's Future Shattering: AIADMK

AIADMK Calls CM Stalin a 'Crybaby'

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Satyan on Friday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling him a "crybaby" after the latter criticised the state's Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over his visit to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kovai Satyan said that MK Stalin's action stems from his "fear of failure" and realisation that his "dream of elevating" his son, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, is "shattering day by day". "MK Stalin has now become a crybaby, like a small child crying for sweets without reason. Whatever AIADMK does only gives him fear of failure, and his dream of elevating his son is being shattered day by day," he said.

Stalin Accuses Opposition of Taking Orders from Delhi

Kovai Satyan's remarks came in response of Stalin's letter addressed to a party worker stating that opposition's actions reflect decisions being taken outside the state ahead of the Assembly elections. Stalin questioned the purpose of the visit and linked it to the broader political narrative in the state. "The opposition's actions show that decisions are being made in Delhi. Are they there to secure funds for Tamil Nadu? To ensure stalled projects are completed? To protect state rights? No. Their focus is elsewhere. People understand this clearly... The people of Tamil Nadu will never allow domination from Delhi or those who act as its proxies. They know who stands for the state's rights and development," he said.

Stalin called on party workers to intensify preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that the DMK and its alliance are positioned for victory. He said the election is a continuation of governance under what he described as the "Dravidian Model 2.0" and urged cadres to work without compromise.

Palaniswami on Delhi Visit, NDA Seat-Sharing

Edappadi K Palaniswami visited Delhi, where he said discussions on seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance are progressing and that details will be announced soon. He also ruled out any alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. (ANI)

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