Picpay Profit Surges 136% But Stock Crashes 22%

PicPay (PICS) is Brazil's third-largest digital bank by client count, with 67 million accounts and 42.7 million active users, operating a financial super-app that has evolved from a digital wallet (founded in Vitória in 2012) into a full-service banking platform offering payments, credit, insurance, investments, and crypto trading. The company was acquired by J&F Investimentos (the Batista family's holding company, also behind JBS) in 2015 and completed a landmark Nasdaq IPO on January 29, 2026 - the first Brazilian listing in the US since Nubank in 2021 - raising US$499 million at $19/share. PicPay Q4 2025 earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on Nasdaq-listed Brazilian fintechs.

The quarter delivered across virtually every metric. Adjusted net income of R$188.2 million ($36M) surged 136% year-over-year and beat the company's own guidance ceiling by 31.5%. Revenue of R$3.0 billion ($574M) grew 69%, driven by credit penetration, financed Pix transactions, and insurance sales. The adjusted ROE of 24.4% - up 5.4 percentage points annually - now approaches levels typically seen at mature Brazilian banks, remarkable for a company that was losing R$1.9 billion ($363M) as recently as 2021.

However, a non-recurring deferred tax asset of R$890 million ($170M) - partially offset by R$274 million ($52M) in non-cash, non-recurring expenses - inflated the bottom line in ways that make the headline numbers less clean than they appear. The adjusted figures strip these out, but the reported earnings volatility adds noise to the first public quarter. Meanwhile, PICS shares plunged 22% to US$12.27 on the earnings day amid a global sell-off triggered by Middle East tensions pushing Brent above $119, leaving the stock 35% below its IPO price of $19 and the market cap at approximately US$334 million ($1.7B) - well below the implied US$2.6 billion IPO valuation.

The credit portfolio of R$24.1 billion ($4.6B) - up 128% year-over-year from roughly R$10.6 billion at end-2024 - is the engine behind PicPay's transformation from a payments app into a credit-driven fintech. Credit now accounts for 52% of total revenue, with 33% from unsecured products (personal loans, credit cards, BNPL/financed Pix) and 19% from secured products (public-sector payroll loans, FGTS advances, secured cards). The company targets a credit revenue share of 60% by 2026, with secured products rising to 25% of the mix.

The growth trajectory is staggering: from R$2.1 billion in credit at end-2023 to R$10.6 billion at end-2024 to R$24.1 billion at end-2025 - a roughly 12x expansion in two years. This pace raises both opportunity and risk. The unit economics are improving: ARPAC (average revenue per active client) reached R$71 ($14) in Q4, growing 52%, while cost to serve rose only 11% to R$20.4 ($4), maintaining a 3.5x ratio that demonstrates strong operating leverage. But 128% credit growth in a 15% Selic environment inevitably brings asset quality questions.

The 90+ day NPL ratio climbed from 6.0% in September to 7.2% in December - a 120 basis point deterioration in a single quarter. IR Director André Cazotto acknowledged to Broadcast that delinquency is expected to rise further in coming months, reflecting both portfolio maturation (newer vintages haven't yet cycled through their first loss peaks) and a deliberate product mix shift away from FGTS-linked loans toward private-sector consignado, which carries higher risk than public-sector payroll deductions.

Provisions came in 10% above Citi's estimates, suggesting the company is already building reserves for anticipated losses. Two-thirds of new originations are in secured products, which typically have lower loss rates - but the transition from FGTS (where repayment is virtually guaranteed from government-held funds) to private consignado (where employers must cooperate in payroll deductions) introduces operational risk. The next two to three quarters will be critical for validating whether PicPay's AI-driven underwriting and Open Finance data can deliver credit growth without proportionate loss escalation.

Beyond credit, PicPay is building multiple revenue pillars. Insurance policies reached 9 million active (+76% YoY), positioning PicPay among Brazil's largest digital insurance distributors and providing a high-margin, capital-light revenue stream. The planned R$600 million ($115M) acquisition of Kovr Seguradora (funded by IPO proceeds) will further strengthen this vertical. Deposits of R$29 billion ($5.5B), up 44%, provide a growing low-cost funding base that improves the net interest margin on the credit portfolio. The SME segment - currently contributing approximately 3% of revenue - is being expanded with 60,000 new business accounts per month, putting PicPay in direct competition with Stone and Cielo for merchant banking relationships. Open Finance consents exceeded 11.5 million, providing proprietary data that feeds the company's AI-based underwriting models.

Full-year revenue of R$10.3 billion ($2.0B) grew 85%, with the acceleration concentrated in H2 as the credit portfolio compounded. Gross profit of R$3.559 billion ($681M) grew 29% for the year and 38% in Q4 to R$1.013 billion ($194M). The adjusted pre-tax profit (EBT) of R$241 million ($46M) in Q4 surged 284%, reflecting both scale benefits and the operating leverage embedded in a digital platform with marginal cost near zero for incremental transactions. The efficiency ratio remained below 50%, a benchmark that Citi highlighted as indicative of strong cost discipline during a period of rapid scaling.

The company's Q1 2026 guidance projects revenue of R$3.15 billion ($603M), adjusted net income of R$155 million ($30M), and a credit portfolio of R$26.5 billion ($5.1B) - implying continued growth momentum. BofA estimates that PicPay can roughly double net income again in 2026, which would put it on track for approximately R$1 billion ($191M) in annual profit - a milestone that would cement its position as a top-tier Brazilian fintech alongside Nubank and Banco Inter.

At US$12.27 post-crash, PICS trades at approximately 21x 2026 estimated earnings and 9.1x 2027 (per Citi), reflecting the high-growth/high-risk profile of a credit-driven fintech scaling at 128% per year. The 35% decline from the $19 IPO price has erased roughly US$900 million in market value in less than two months. However, both BofA and Citi argue the sell-off is driven by macro and geopolitical factors - not fundamentals - and that the earnings beat actually strengthens the investment case. Citi's $28 target price implies the spread between PicPay's return on capital and its cost of capital justifies a premium valuation that the market is currently refusing to pay.

CEO Eduardo Chedid has framed PicPay's evolution from digital wallet to full-service bank as the defining narrative of the company's IPO pitch. The Nasdaq listing was positioned as the start of a new chapter, not a destination - with IPO proceeds earmarked for working capital, regulatory requirements, and the R$600 million ($115M) Kovr Seguradora acquisition that gives PicPay a proprietary insurance manufacturer rather than just a distribution channel.

The strategic pivot from FGTS-linked credit (slowing due to regulatory restrictions on saque-aniversário) to private-sector consignado was explicitly flagged as the primary growth driver for 2026. Management acknowledged that this transition will initially increase delinquency metrics as the product mix shifts, but emphasized that the risk-adjusted returns on consignado are superior to unsecured credit and that PicPay's AI underwriting - leveraging 11.5 million Open Finance consents - provides a data advantage over traditional competitors.

The SME expansion to 60,000 new accounts per month signals ambitions beyond consumer finance. If PicPay can replicate its consumer cross-sell model (credit, insurance, investments) in the SME segment, the addressable market expands significantly - though execution in SME banking has proven difficult for several Brazilian fintechs that have attempted it.

NPL trajectory over the next two quarters is the make-or-break metric. Credit portfolios expanding at 128% per year typically see their first vintage loss peaks with a 2–3 quarter lag. If the 90+ day NPL ratio stabilizes in the 7–8% range as secured products take a larger share, the thesis holds. If it accelerates above 9–10%, provisioning would consume earnings growth and potentially trigger a capital adequacy squeeze - exactly the scenario that would validate the market's post-IPO skepticism.

The consignado privado ramp is the operational signal to track. This product class, where loan repayments are deducted directly from private-sector employee paychecks, offers significantly better risk profiles than unsecured consumer credit but requires employer partnerships and payroll integration that are more complex to scale. PicPay's claim to be the sixth-largest institution offering this product line suggests traction, but the competitive landscape includes traditional banks with deep employer relationships.

Stock price stabilization is critical for the broader Brazilian IPO window. PicPay's Nasdaq listing was supposed to reopen the path for other Brazilian companies (Agibank, C6 Bank, and others are reportedly preparing). If PICS continues to trade at a steep discount to its IPO price, it signals that the US market window for Brazilian fintechs remains effectively closed - a read-through that matters beyond PicPay's own story.