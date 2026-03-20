Foundation Consumer Healthcare Sells Portion Of Consumer Health Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Will Retain Flagship Brand, Plan B One-Step®

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portion of its over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health and wellness brands to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The portfolio will include ten OTC brands, including Breathe Right® Nasal Strips and Anbesol®. The sale will not include FCH's Women's Health business, anchored by its flagship product, Plan B One-Step® emergency contraception.

“We've made the strategic decision to focus on women's health,” said FCH CEO Greg Bradley.“Plan B One-Step® has a long-standing heritage in the emergency contraception space. This decision enables us to unlock additional value for the company and explore new partnerships and opportunities in which to grow this portfolio.”

For more than 20 years, Plan B One-Step® has been used safely and effectively by millions of women and has been FDA-approved and available over the counter without a prescription or age restriction since 2013.

About Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC (FCH) is an over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare company located in Pittsburgh, PA. FCH develops and markets a variety of expert-recommended, consumer-preferred OTC healthcare products. Our flagship brand, Plan B One-Step®, is the #1 OB/GYN recommended emergency contraception in the US. Through our work with Plan B, FCH continues to make strides to provide education and increase access to emergency contraception for women.

About Plan B One-Step ®

Plan B One-Step® (levonorgestrel) 1.5 mg tablet is the #1 OB/GYN recommended emergency contraception brand. Whether a missed pill, broken condom, or unprotected sex, Plan B works by temporarily delaying ovulation to help prevent pregnancy before it starts. For best results, it must be taken as soon as possible within 72 hours-the sooner it is taken, the better it works. Plan B is a backup birth control option that won't affect the ability to get pregnant in the future. Available without a prescription or ID at retailers nationwide, Plan B is safe, legal, and accessible in all 50 states. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Janene Ferrara, RJ Communications

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