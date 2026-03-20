Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems Market Size The global robotic-assisted surgery systems market size was valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 12.62 billion in 2025 to reach USD 44.04 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period (2025–2033). Factors such as technological advancements and entry of new players significantly drives the robotic-assisted surgery systems market demand by 2033. Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, enables surgeons to execute various complex procedures with greater precision, flexibility, and control than is feasible with traditional methods. Robotic surgery is typically paired with minimally invasive surgery, where operations are conducted through minute incisions. Additionally, it is sometimes utilized in standard open surgical procedures. Surgeons that use the robotic system find that it improves precision, flexibility, and control throughout the operation and allows them to see the surgical site more clearly, compared to conventional techniques. Surgeons can execute delicate and intricate treatments that would otherwise be difficult or impossible using robotic surgery. The market for robotic-assisted surgery systems is now being pushed by factors such as a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the entry of new market participants, and rising technological advances. Escalating incidences of chronic illnesses including, among others, arthritis, cancer, COPD, and Alzheimer's disease, and a strong focus on research and development, leading to the launch of new and advanced products as these devices allow surgeons to perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control, thus driving the robotic-assisted surgery systems market growth of the market throughout the period, are additional factors contributing to the development of the global market. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2024-2033) 2024 Market Valuation USD 10.8 billion Estimated 2025 Value USD 12.62 billion Projected 2033 Value USD 44.04 billion CAGR (2025-2033) 16.9% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Verb Surgical Inc. and Auris Health Inc.), SRI International, Accuray Incorporated

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Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems Market Drivers Technological Advancements and Entry of New Players

Robotic surgery systems have become more widely used due to technological developments and improvements in healthcare facilities worldwide because they provide precise, accurate, and simple-to-replicate results that can significantly aid surgeons and enhance patient outcomes. Globally, medical technology has advanced at an exponential rate. As a result, global efforts support the development of medical technology at ever-higher rates. Manufacturers are creating goods that can form the basis of potential markets to deal with medical technology breakthroughs. They are also producing technologies that will benefit the robotics industry.

Robotic surgery has undergone several advancements in recent years. It has become a safer choice for surgeons and is increasingly regarded as a painless operation technique. For instance, in 2020, Sysmex Corporation introduced the Hinotori Surgical Robot System in Japan. This system consists of a surgical robot unit, a reusable active endotherapy device, and the HF Series Instrument. Smith & Nephew plc introduced CORI portable robotics in 2021. This product is a 3D intraoperative imaging system with a cutting-edge robotic sculpting tool that enables surgeons to measure, plan, and carry out complete and partial knee arthroplasty procedures.

Additionally, the arrival of new market participants propels the market forward. For instance, the next-generation surgical robot system Versius from CMR Surgical, a maker of medical devices, is revolutionizing the market for robotic-assisted surgery systems. Additionally, Asensus Surgical, Inc. is developing digital laparoscopy to enhance minimally invasive surgery by digitizing the medical device interaction between the surgeon and the patient. As a result, the market for robotic-assisted surgery systems is driven by new entrants over the forecast period. Robotic-assisted surgery systems have undergone numerous ground-breaking innovations due to these technological advancements. The increased emphasis on research and development to create more cutting-edge technologies and the ongoing development and improvement of healthcare technology are driving the robotic-assisted surgery systems market's expansion.

Market Restraint Strict Regulatory Processes

Robotic surgery is a valid therapeutic option that can be safe and efficient when performed by a trained professional. To facilitate laparoscopic surgical procedures in general surgery for cardiac, colorectal, thoracic, and other systems, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved robotic-assisted surgery devices for use by skilled physicians in an operating room setting. However, the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. does not oversee or grant accreditation for physician training programs or training and instruction connected to legally marketed medical devices because it does not control the practice of medicine.

Due to a lack of restrictions and the fact that physicians employing robotic surgery systems need distinct abilities from traditional surgeons, such as the ability to control the robot's manipulators, robotic procedures have also resulted in increased deaths, injuries, and failures during the past few decades. So, in the projected term, strict regulatory procedures would significantly limit the market for robotic-assisted surgery systems.

Market Opportunity Growing Number of Surgical Robots in ASCs

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are independent medical clinics focusing on outpatient surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures. Governments, third-party payers, and patients benefit significantly from the cost-effectiveness of ASCs. Medicare and its beneficiaries save more than USD 2.6 billion annually as a result of the fact that ASCs charge much lower rates than hospitals do for similar services. Receiving care in an ASC also results in much lower patient co-payments. Due to these financial advantages, hospital in-patient visits have decreased while the number of surgical procedures performed in ASCs and outpatient settings has rapidly increased.

As a result, ASCs are rapidly investing in cutting-edge robotics to handle complex cases, particularly in the US. Several ASCs use the da Vinci Surgical System to carry out minimally invasive procedures, including the Atlanta Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Center, Health East Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Hutchinson Ambulatory Surgery Center. Therefore, the market for robotic-assisted surgery systems has a tremendous opportunity due to the increased ASCs offering specialized robotic operations.

Regional Insights

North America will command the market, expanding at a CAGR of 16.27% over the forecast period. The United States significantly dominates the region. Increases in the incidence of chronic diseases, the number of innovative device approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the number of minimally invasive surgical operations conducted in the country all contribute to the country's growth. For instance, the American Cancer Society's 2021 report estimates that 608,570 Americans died from cancer in 2021, out of the anticipated 1,898,160 cases diagnosed in the country.

According to the CDC or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent report, heart disease was the country's leading cause of death in 2021, and 18.2 million adults aged 20 and older had coronary artery disease. Additionally, about 360,900 people died in 2019 due to coronary heart disease. As a result of the country's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing public awareness of their risks, more surgeries are being performed. Hence, driving the robotic-assisted surgery systems market growth.

Europe: Fastest Growing Market

Europe will likely generate USD 4,258 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. Germany is among the most potent market for robotic-assisted surgery systems in Europe. The increased number of surgical procedures resulting from the high burden of chronic diseases and the introduction of new technologies are the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the robotic-assisted surgery systems market in Germany. Globocan 2020 estimated that there were 35,865 new colon cases in Germany. Out of the 628,519 cancer cases reported nationwide, 15,322 were thought to be new instances of stomach cancer.

The high incidence of stomach and colon cancers boosted the need for surgical operations to remove malignant cells and tissue, which is anticipated to accelerate market expansion in the nation. Germany has a high prevalence of cardiovascular illness, and the nation performs a significant number of cardiovascular interventional procedures each year. The use of robotic-assisted surgery systems is anticipated to rise along with the popularity of minimally invasive procedures, which will fuel the expansion of the German market under investigation.

Product Type Insights

The Consumables & Accessories section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 18.65% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of robotic-assisted surgeries and the repeating requirements of each robotic surgical procedure drives the need for accessories and consumables. Surgical systems are used in conjunction with accessories. Robotic shears, bipolar dissectors, robotic tenacula and grasps, robotic needle holders, and robotic clip applicators are among the equipment utilized in robotic-assisted surgeries.

The System section will hold the second-largest market share. The section is further sub-segmented into Surgical Robot and Navigation System. The Surgical Robots account for the largest share. Surgical robot systems assist surgeons during operations. A console is the main component of a robotic surgery system, where the surgeons sit and carry out the procedure. The main drivers anticipated to drive up demand for these surgical robots are the rising demand for precise and effective laparoscopic surgeries, the increasing need for minimally invasive surgical treatments in the geriatric population, and the rise in chronic diseases.

Application Insights

The Urology section will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients with urological problems, the rising desire for less invasive surgeries, and the continual technical improvements are some factors driving the segment's rise. In urology, minimally invasive procedures include endoscopy, colonoscopy, laparoscopy, and robotics for diagnosing and treating the urinary tract and related organs.

The Gynecological section will hold the second-largest market share. Innovations in gynecologic surgery have shifted from conventional to less invasive techniques. The global increase in the incidence of gynecological problems is increasing the demand for robotic-assisted surgery equipment.

End-User Insights

The Hospital section will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period. Hospitals hold a considerable proportion of the market for robotic-assisted surgery systems, as most surgical procedures are performed there. The various minimally invasive surgical procedures are increasingly used to lessen blood loss, infection rates, and operative time as the number of surgical procedures carried out in hospitals rises.

The Ambulatory Surgical Center section will hold the second-largest market share. ASCs, also known as ambulatory surgery centers, are modern healthcare facilities that provide surgical care on the same day, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. The increasing desire for less invasive operations, causing a shift from hospitals to ambulatory surgical clinics, will also increase the demand for robotic endoscopic procedures.

2022 - Medtronic and DaVita Inc. announced the intent to launch a new, independent medical device firm specializing in renal care, "NewCo," to improve the patient treatment experience and overall outcomes. 2022 - Medtronic announced approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for the sale and reimbursement of the Micraä AV Transcatheter Pacing System.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 10.8 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 12.62 billion Market Size in 2033 USD 44.04 billion CAGR 16.9% (2025-2033) Base Year for Estimation 2024 Historical Data 2021-2023 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems Market Intuitive Surgical Inc. Stryker Corporation Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Verb Surgical Inc. and Auris Health Inc.) SRI International Accuray Incorporated Think Surgical Inc. Renishaw PLC Medtronic PLC Smith & Nephew PLC Brainlab NuVasive Inc. Avatera Medical GmbH Globus Medical Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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System Consumables & Accessories Software & Services

Gynecological Surgery Cardiovascular Neurosurgery Orthopedic Surgery Laparoscopy Urology Others

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems Market Segments By Product TypeBy ApplicationBy End-userBy Region