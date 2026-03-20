Chile Stock Market IPSA Today Falls 1.38% To 10,473 As Brent Tops $119 And Fed Holds Rates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief. Chile Thursday, March 20, 2026 · Covering the session of Wednesday, March 19, 2026 The Big Three 1. IPSA shed 146 points to close at 10,473.45, its second consecutive decline. The S&P IPSA lost 1.38% as the Federal Reserve's hawkish hold and Brent crude above $108 deepened the risk-off mood. The index touched an intraday low of 10,389.35 before recovering partially. Diario Estrategia confirmed the session loss at 1.37%. Chile's heavy import dependence on refined fuels makes it one of the most exposed LatAm economies to the oil shock. 2. Peso strengthened as USD/CLP fell 0.74% to CLP 911.70. The dollar opened at CLP 914.14 and weakened through the session, closing at 911.70 per Infobae. The DXY's 0.84% decline below the 100 level and copper's stabilization supported the peso despite the equity selloff. Weekly volatility of 17.46% remained well above the 11.19% annual average. 3. Fed held at 3.50–3.75%, projecting one 2026 cut; Brent settled at $108.65. Chair Powell acknowledged oil-driven inflation uncertainty while dismissing stagflation comparisons. Brent briefly topped $119 before Netanyahu's Hormuz cooperation statement pulled prices back. For Chile, the $108 Brent is acutely negative: the country imports over 90% of its petroleum needs, making it the most oil-sensitive major economy in Latin America. Chile Stock Market IPSA Today - Market Snapshot

Indicator Value Change S&P IPSA Close 10,473.45 −1.38% IPSA Weekly - −2.4% USD/CLP Close 911.70 −0.74% DXY (Dollar Index) 99.03 −0.84% Brent Crude (Settlement) $108.65 +1.18% BCCh Policy Rate (TPM) 5.00% - Fed Funds Rate 3.50–3.75% - S&P 500 6,606.49 −0.27% VIX 24.06 −4.11% Gold ~$4,569 −6.6%

Equities

The Chile stock market IPSA today extended its post-Fed decline, with the S&P IPSA shedding 146.24 points to close at 10,473.45. The index opened at the session high of 10,619.69 and sold off steadily through the day to hit 10,389.35 before a partial recovery. The gap between open and high was essentially zero, confirming sellers were in control from the first trade. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of the Chilean stock market and Latin American financial markets.

Chile's vulnerability to the oil shock was highlighted by Diario Financiero analyst Manuel Bengolea: the reversal from a commodity mix that had favored Chile (copper and lithium up, oil down) to one that punishes it (oil up sharply, copper flat) represents a dramatic deterioration in terms of trade. The IPSA has now corrected significantly from its all-time highs, and DF noted that Chile's 2026 YTD performance was the first in the region to turn negative during the March correction. For context on the recent selloff, see our prior Chile market analysis. President Kast, who took office on March 11, faces the economic challenge of an oil shock compounding the transition agenda.

Currency

The peso strengthened despite the equity selloff, with USD/CLP closing at CLP 911.70 - down 0.74% from the prior session's 918.53. Infobae reported the opening at CLP 914.14 before the dollar weakened through the afternoon. The DXY's collapse below 100 to 99.03 was the primary driver, providing a tailwind to emerging-market currencies broadly. On the week, the dollar has lost 0.69% against the peso, and on the year it has declined 3.43%.

The BCCh's policy rate stands at 5.00%. The oil shock creates a complex dynamic for Chilean monetary policy: higher energy costs feed into CPI, potentially delaying the rate-cutting cycle that markets had been anticipating. However, the peso's strength partially offsets imported inflation, and copper - Chile's primary export - has held above $4.00/lb despite the global risk-off environment. Also read our broader Latin American coverage for regional context.

Technical Analysis

Wednesday's candle was a bearish marubozu - the open was at the session high, the close was well below, and the lower wick was modest relative to the body. This pattern confirms strong, unrelenting selling pressure. The IPSA is now testing the 10,473–10,484 support zone, which corresponds to a cluster of moving averages visible on the chart.

The MACD histogram reads 17.85, with the MACD line at −118.79 and the signal at −136.64. While both lines remain negative, the histogram is positive and narrowing - suggesting the pace of the selloff may be decelerating, though not yet signaling reversal. The RSI stands at 42.80 (slow) and 40.11 (fast), both below the midpoint but not yet in oversold territory, indicating room for further downside before a technical bounce becomes likely. The 200-day SMA near 9,542 provides robust structural support well below the current price.

Level Value Significance Resistance 3 10,621.96 Upper Bollinger Band Resistance 2 10,588.95 20-day MA zone Resistance 1 10,522.58 Ichimoku cloud base Close 10,473.45 March 19 session close Support 1 10,389.35 Session low Support 2 10,111.98 Lower Bollinger Band Support 3 9,541.68 200-day SMA

Key LevelsGlobal Context

The Fed held rates at 3.50–3.75% and projected one cut in 2026, with Chair Powell warning of oil-driven inflation uncertainty. Brent crude spiked to $119 before settling at $108.65 after Netanyahu signaled Hormuz reopening cooperation. The S&P 500 fell 0.27% to 6,606.49, the Dow dropped 0.44% to a 2026 closing low of 46,021, and the Nasdaq shed 0.28%. Gold crashed approximately $322 to ~$4,569. The ECB, BOJ, and BOE all held rates steady, reflecting the global central bank consensus of caution amid the oil shock.

For Chile, the macro picture is uniquely unfavorable among LatAm peers. As Diario Financiero's Bengolea noted, the commodity mix has reversed from the best possible scenario for Chile (copper/lithium up, oil down) to the worst (oil up sharply, copper flat). Chile imports over 90% of its petroleum needs, making the $108 Brent a direct cost-push inflation threat that complicates the BCCh's rate path. This contrasts with oil-exporting peers like Colombia and Argentina, where the energy windfall partially offsets global risk-off pressures.

Looking Ahead

The Strait of Hormuz situation is the dominant variable for the IPSA. Chile's extreme oil import dependence means any sustained Brent above $100 feeds directly into consumer prices, transport costs, and industrial inputs, creating an inflationary headwind that could force the BCCh to delay or reverse its easing cycle. A Hormuz resolution would be disproportionately positive for Chile relative to its LatAm peers.

Copper remains the counterbalancing force. Despite the global risk-off, the red metal has held above $4.00/lb, supported by structural demand from the energy transition and China's infrastructure stimulus. If copper rallies while oil stabilizes, Chile's terms of trade would improve rapidly, supporting both the peso and equity valuations. President Kast's economic agenda - focused on deregulation, mining investment acceleration, and fiscal consolidation - provides a constructive medium-term narrative, but the near-term is dominated by the geopolitical oil shock.

Verdict

Wednesday's 1.38% decline confirms the IPSA remains under pressure from the oil shock, which hits Chile harder than any other major LatAm economy. The bearish marubozu candle and close below the 10,484 moving average cluster suggest further downside risk in the near term. However, the peso's 0.74% appreciation against the dollar provides a partial offset, and the RSI's approach toward the 40 zone indicates oversold conditions may be building. The 10,389 session low is the immediate support; a break below reopens the path toward 10,112 (lower Bollinger). A recovery above 10,523 (cloud base) would signal stabilization.

Bias: Bearish near-term, neutral medium-term - contingent on Hormuz resolution and copper resilience.

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The Rio Times is not a licensed financial advisor. Data sourced from TradingView, Investing, Diario Financiero, Diario Estrategia, Infobae, Banco Central de Chile, CNBC, and Yahoo Finance. All figures are subject to revision. Past performance is not indicative of future results.