MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Corinthians and Chapecoense drew 0-0 at Arena Condá in the first goalless match of the 2026 Brasileirão, closing a Round 7 dominated by Palmeiras at the top

- Yuri Alberto returned from injury for a full 90 minutes but failed to break the deadlock, while Rodrigo Garro hit the crossbar and missed an open chance in the second half

- Palmeiras lead the table on 16 points after beating Botafogo 2-1, with São Paulo level on points but trailing on tiebreakers after a 1-0 loss at Atlético-MG

The Brasileirão 2026 produced its first goalless draw on Thursday night, and it was as forgettable as the scoreline suggests. Corinthians and Chapecoense slugged through 90 minutes of stifled midfield play at Arena Condá in Chapecó, delivering the kind of match that makes neutral viewers reach for the remote. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the result left Corinthians ninth with nine points and Chapecoense 14th with seven as the seventh round wrapped up.

It was not just goals that were missing - danger was scarce from the opening whistle. The first half produced only three shots, all from Corinthians. Rodrigo Garro's free kick from the edge of the box struck the crossbar at the 28th minute, and Allan had an open goal on the rebound but blazed his effort over the bar.

Yuri Alberto Returns but Cannot Unlock Chapecoense

The headline for Dorival Júnior's Corinthians was the return of striker Yuri Alberto, who played the full match after recovering from injury. He offered physical presence in the box but struggled to find space against a compact Chapecoense back line organized by Gilmar Dal Pozzo.

The second half began with more intensity from both sides. Hugo Souza was forced into his first save of the night by a Chapecoense effort, and Garro nearly broke through when he received the ball unmarked inside the area, cut onto his left foot, and shot directly at goalkeeper Léo Vieira. The pattern held throughout: half-chances created, none finished.

Brasileirão 2026 Round 7 Shakes Up the Table

While the Arena Condá stalemate produced little drama, the rest of the round delivered plenty. Palmeiras surged to the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Botafogo at the Allianz Parque, reaching 16 points and taking first place on tiebreakers.

São Paulo, who had led since the opening weeks, stumbled with a 1-0 defeat at Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte and slipped to second, level on 16 points. Bahia climbed to third on 14 points after a 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino, while Vasco beat Fluminense 3-2 in a chaotic Rio derby and Internacional won 2-1 at Santos.

Grêmio closed out Thursday's fixtures with a 2-0 win over Vitória in Porto Alegre, and Flamengo hammered Remo 3-0. The round underscored the early competitiveness of the 2026 season: only nine points separate first from 14th, and no team has yet strung together a dominant run.

What Comes Next for Corinthians and Palmeiras

The 18,031 fans at Arena Condá generated R$1.39 million ($270,000) in gate revenue - a solid return for a Chapecoense side that counts on home-ground income in a way São Paulo's giants do not. Both teams collected four yellow cards in a match where frustration on the ball manifested as cynical fouls off it.

Corinthians now face a stiff test in Round 8, hosting Flamengo on Sunday at 20h30 in São Paulo. Chapecoense travel to Porto Alegre to face Internacional at 18h30 the same day.

The league will pause in June for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, giving teams a compressed window to accumulate points before the break. With Palmeiras and São Paulo locked together at the summit, the early race for the title is shaping up as the tightest in years - even if Thursday night's feature match in Chapecó did its best to lower the pulse.