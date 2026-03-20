Ibovespa Reverses 2% Drop On Netanyahu

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) B3 / Ibovespa Daily Report · March 20, 2026 · Covering March 19 Session Ibovespa 180,271 +0.35% H 181,255 · L 177,656 USD/BRL 5.2100 −0.59% Selic 14.75% −25 bp Volume R$7.4B below avg The Big Three 1 Ibovespa stages dramatic late-session reversal, erasing nearly 2% intraday loss. The index opened sharply lower as global risk aversion intensified following overnight strikes on energy infrastructure across the Gulf, but clawed back all losses in the final hour after Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed, at Trump's request, that Israel will not target Iran's energy assets. The late relief rally pushed Ibovespa back above 180,000 and into positive territory, closing at 180,270.62 - up 0.35% on the day. 2 Copom delivers first rate cut in two years, reducing Selic by 25 bp to 14.75%. The unanimous decision on Wednesday evening confirmed the start of the easing cycle, though the committee offered no forward guidance and emphasized "serenity and caution" given Middle East uncertainties. The BC raised its 2026 inflation forecast from 3.4% to 3.9% and flagged the war's impact on commodity prices as a key risk to the convergence path. 3 Market zeroes out Fed rate-cut expectations for 2026 as oil spike fans inflation fears. Brent crude surged to an intraday high near $119 before retreating to close around $111 as the Netanyahu de-escalation headlines hit. US weekly jobless claims fell to 205,000 - well below consensus - reinforcing the view that the Fed has no room to cut. Wall Street closed lower for the fourth month running, with the S&P 500 down 0.27% to 6,606. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg Ibovespa Close 180,270.62 +0.35% Intraday High 181,255 - Intraday Low 177,656 - Volume R$7.37B below avg USD/BRL 5.2100 −0.59% Brent Crude $110.96 +3.34% Iron Ore 62% Fe $105.64 −0.55% S&P 500 6,606.49 −0.27% VIX 24.06 −4.10% DXY 99.50 +0.15% MTD - −5.90% YTD - +10.27%

Top Gainers HAPV3 - Hapvida+12.79% ENEV3 - Eneva+4.23% NATU3 - Natura+3.64% SBSP3 - Sabesp+3.33% CMIG4 - Cemig+3.30% Top Losers BEEF3 - Minerva−9.77% BRAV3 - Brava Energia−4.44% RECV3 - PetroReconcavo−3.42% CURY3 - Cury−2.67% SUZB3 - Suzano−2.66% 02Market Commentary

Today's Ibovespa market report covers a session defined by an extraordinary intraday swing - a nearly 3,600-point range between the low of 177,656 and the high of 181,255 - as geopolitics once again dictated price action. The index opened deep in the red, tracking overnight Asia-Pacific selloffs (Nikkei −3.4%, Hang Seng −2.0%) and a European rout (DAX −2.8%, FTSE −2.4%), as fresh reports of attacks on Qatar's LNG infrastructure and Saudi threats of military retaliation against Iran sent Brent surging past $119. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of the Ibovespa and Latin American financial markets.

The tide turned in the final 90 minutes. Netanyahu's confirmation that Israel would halt attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure - at Trump's explicit request - triggered a rapid unwind of crude positions, pulling Brent back below $111 from its $119 intraday peak. The oil reversal was the catalyst the domestic market needed: futures-driven short-covering dragged the index above 180,000 and into positive territory for the close. The real followed suit, strengthening from an intraday low near 5.3149 to end at 5.21, a 0.59% gain for the currency.

Domestically, markets continued to digest Wednesday's Copom decision. The 25 bp cut to 14.75% was the first in two years, with the BCB raising its 2026 IPCA forecast to 3.9% and explicitly conditioning future moves on Middle East developments. Futures markets adjusted accordingly, with the DI January 2027 dropping to 14.095% (from 14.200%) and the DI January 2030 falling to 13.775%, reflecting a late-session relief rally. The government also published a medida provisória tightening freight-floor enforcement to avert a threatened truckers' strike, adding another layer of domestic political noise.

Hapvida led the index with a 12.79% surge, benefiting from sector rotation into defensive healthcare and utilities names as investors repositioned around the rate-cut narrative. Eneva (+4.23%) rallied on its 5 GW auction win and R$18.2 billion gas-hub investment plan. On the losing side, Minerva collapsed 9.77%, Brava Energia fell 4.44%, and PetroReconcavo dropped 3.42% after a weak Q4 report and cautious 2026 guidance. Petrobras itself ended nearly flat despite the oil fireworks - PETR3 down 0.12%, PETR4 down 0.47% - as the diesel price hike of R$0.38/liter and an expected new investment announcement alongside President Lula on Friday kept sentiment mixed.

03Technical Analysis Daily (1D).

The Ibovespa closed at 180,271, sitting just below the 20-day Bollinger midband near 180,607. Price remains above the Ichimoku cloud - the Senkou Span A at 179,741 and Senkou Span B at 176,419 define a rising support zone - but the Tenkan-sen (181,005) is acting as near-term resistance. The Kijun-sen sits at 174,809, roughly tracking the 200-SMA at 153,548 as a distant base. MACD histogram turned marginally positive at 373.19 with the signal at −589.46, hinting at an attempted bullish crossover but lacking confirmation. The RSI sits at a neutral 47.83/46.62 - well off the 70+ overbought zone seen in February's record run. The session's long lower wick (3,600 points from low to close) is a bullish hammer pattern that suggests buying interest below 178,000, though confirmation requires a follow-through green candle above 181,000.

Level Points Source Resistance 3 192,624 ATH (Feb 25) Resistance 2 181,255 Session high / upper Bollinger Resistance 1 181,005 Tenkan-sen Close 180,271 - Support 1 179,741 Senkou Span A (cloud top) Support 2 177,656 Session low Support 3 176,419 Senkou Span B (cloud base)

04Forward Look Petrobras Investment Announcement (Friday).

Petrobras is set to announce a major investment alongside President Lula on Friday, amid the fuel-price crisis and fresh diesel hikes. The optics matter - any hint of politically driven capex could weigh on PETR4, while a commercially sound offshore expansion would reinforce the bull case for the stock. The company also recently exercised its right to acquire Petronas's 50% stake in the Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte fields for $450 million.

Oil Price Volatility and Hormuz.

Despite Netanyahu's pledge, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed and Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei has reiterated it will stay that way. Brent's $119-to-$111 intraday swing on Thursday shows how headline-dependent crude pricing has become. Any reversal of the de-escalation narrative would rapidly reprice energy assets and BRL-denominated commodities.

Truckers' Strike Risk and Freight-Floor MP.

The government published a medida provisória toughening freight-floor compliance on Thursday evening. While this buys time, the diesel price hike has intensified truckers' grievances. A strike would disrupt grain exports during peak soybean-harvest season and compound the inflationary pressures the Copom flagged in its statement.

05Verdict

Thursday's late reversal was impressive but should not be mistaken for a trend change. The index was rescued by a single geopolitical headline - Netanyahu's promise to spare Iran's energy infrastructure - and the underlying fundamentals remain precarious. Brent is still above $110, the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, and markets have zeroed out Fed cuts for 2026. Brazil's carry advantage with the Selic at 14.75% continues to anchor the real, but the BCB's decision to forgo forward guidance signals deep uncertainty about the path ahead.

The session's bullish hammer candle pattern and the 3,600-point recovery from the intraday low suggest there is genuine buying interest near the Ichimoku cloud top at 179,741. However, the MACD remains unconvincing, volume was below average, and the index has now spent three weeks trapped in a volatile 177,000–181,000 range - down nearly 6% from the February all-time high of 192,624.

The sector rotation on display - from oil-linked names into healthcare, utilities, and sanitation plays - reflects a market beginning to price in the domestic rate-cut cycle rather than the global energy crisis. That pivot will need sustained confirmation from the DI curve and further Copom clarity before it becomes tradeable. For now, the Ibovespa is a headline-driven market with no clear directional conviction.

Bias: NEUTRAL - Range-bound between 177,000 and 181,000 until geopolitical clarity emerges. Break above 181,000 with volume targets the 50-DMA at 183,500; break below 177,000 opens the cloud base at 176,419 and potentially 174,800.

Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.