Shipment Of Energy Equipment From IAEA Arrives In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X, according to Ukrinform.

“This equipment will be used to contribute to reliable and safe power system operation. It will help respond in a timely manner to grid overloads, detect damage more quickly, and localize emergency situations more efficiently. The equipment package was tailored to the needs of the Ukrainian operator,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha thanked the IAEA and the donor country that funded the shipment. He emphasized that this practical support is of great importance for strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system amid Russia's continued attacks against critical infrastructure.

Protection offacilities in Sumy region proves effective – Kuleba

As previously reported, over the winter, Russian forces used 738 missiles, more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 19,000 strike drones against Ukraine.

Photo: X / Andrii Sybiha