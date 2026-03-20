Azerbaijani, Uzbek Fms Discuss Situation In Middle East
Both sides expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the region, emphasizing that military escalation threatens not only regional security but also global stability. They stressed the importance of increasing efforts to restore peace and stability.
The ministers also exchanged greetings on the occasions of the holy Ramadan and Nowruz holidays, wishing for stronger unity and cooperation between their peoples and countries. Additionally, they discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
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