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Azerbaijani, Uzbek Fms Discuss Situation In Middle East

Azerbaijani, Uzbek Fms Discuss Situation In Middle East


2026-03-20 06:03:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a phone conversation on March 20 to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the security situation in the Middle East, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Both sides expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the region, emphasizing that military escalation threatens not only regional security but also global stability. They stressed the importance of increasing efforts to restore peace and stability.

The ministers also exchanged greetings on the occasions of the holy Ramadan and Nowruz holidays, wishing for stronger unity and cooperation between their peoples and countries. Additionally, they discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

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Trend News Agency

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