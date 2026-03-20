On Match Day, Apollomd Opens Applications For $5,000 Emergency Medicine Scholarship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As medical students across the country learn where they will train during Match Day, ApolloMD is opening applications for its 2026 Emergency Medicine Scholarship.

The annual award now provides $5,000 to one resident pursuing a career in Emergency Medicine, expanding ApolloMD's investment in the next generation of emergency physicians. Applications are open through June 15, 2026.

Now entering its ninth year, the scholarship recognizes residents who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership and service to both medical organizations and their communities. The award is designed to help ease the financial demands of medical training at a pivotal stage in a physician's career.

“Match Day marks a defining moment for future emergency physicians,” said Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, chief executive officer of ApolloMD.“As a physician-owned organization, we believe it is important to invest in residents who are preparing to lead the future of emergency medicine.”

Eligibility

Residents may apply if they meet the following criteria:



Be members in good standing of a U.S. allopathic or osteopathic medical school Be applying for a position in Emergency Medicine through the National Resident Matching Program or currently training in an Emergency Medicine Residency Program



Selection Criteria

Applications are evaluated based on:



Application & Essay – Demonstrates a clear commitment to emergency medicine and the essay prompt:“How do you believe technology will change emergency medicine over the next decade?”

Academic Achievement – Strong performance in medical education and training

Service & Philanthropy – Meaningful engagement in community and service initiatives

Leadership – Evidence of initiative and the ability to guide and influence others Professional Involvement – Active participation in accredited medical societies and organizations



The scholarship recipient will receive a $5,000 award. The winner will be announced in August 2026.

Residents may apply online.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, independent group with no outside ownership that partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. All eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners giving them a stake in the company's success. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit ApolloMD for more information.

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