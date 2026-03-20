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Subsea7 Annual Report 2025


2026-03-20 05:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 20 March 2026 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today the publication of the Annual Report containing the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Subsea7 Group and the Financial Statements of Subsea 7 S.A., the Parent Company, for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The Annual Report - in PDF and European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – is attached to this press release and also available on the Group's website, subsea7.

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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...

Attachments

  • Subsea7 - Annual Report 2025
  • 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62-2025-12-31-0-en

MENAFN20032026004107003653ID1110887014



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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