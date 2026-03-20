Stray Dog Attacks Child In Himachal Pradesh, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A young child was attacked by a stray dog in Sujanpur in Himachal Pradesh, causing concern among local residents. The incident happened while the child was walking with family members. According to reports, the dog came from behind and suddenly attacked the child. The family was caught off guard as the attack happened quickly. It is not yet clear how serious the child's injuries are.

Video spreads online

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the sudden nature of the attack, which has left many people shocked and worried. The clip has been widely shared, with many users expressing fear over the safety of children and families in areas where stray dogs are common.

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Strong reactions from public

The video has led to strong and mixed reactions online. Some people blamed authorities for not controlling stray dog numbers, while others asked for better systems like sterilisation and vaccination.

A few users demanded strict action and removal of aggressive dogs from public spaces. Others warned against harming animals and said humane solutions must be followed.

There were also questions about public safety, with people asking why more steps are not being taken to prevent such attacks.

Rising safety concerns

The incident has once again brought attention to the issue of stray dog management in many parts of India. Residents in several towns have raised similar concerns in recent months.

Experts often say that proper vaccination and sterilisation programmes can help control stray dog populations and reduce aggressive behaviour.

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Call for balanced action

Local authorities have not yet shared a detailed statement on this specific case. However, incidents like this usually lead to calls for better planning and action.

People are now urging officials to find a balance between animal welfare and public safety. Many believe that clear rules and quick response systems are needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Protest over rising stray animal threat

In September 2025, the Shimla Citizens' Forum protested outside the Shimla Deputy Commissioner's office over the growing threat from stray dogs and monkeys, especially to children. President Jagmohan Thakur said the protest aimed to push the Municipal Corporation to act. He added the issue would also be raised in the Summer Hill ward council meeting by Councillor Virendra Thakur.

(With ANI inputs)