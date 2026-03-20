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Water Fasting: Is Drinking Only Water The New Health Trend? Here's What It Does
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fasting is the latest health trend, and people are trying all sorts of methods to manage their weight. One popular method is water fasting, which involves consuming only water for a set period. Let's take a look at the main health benefits it offers.Water fasting can help make your body more sensitive to insulin. This is a big plus, as it helps prevent conditions like obesity and diabetes.By doing a water fast, your body can easily burn through its stored fat reserves. This makes it a useful method for managing your overall body weight.This type of fasting can help your body fight off chronic illnesses. We're talking about major issues like high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer.When you only consume water, you give your digestive system a much-needed rest. This not only helps improve its function but also cleanses your body from the inside.Water fasting isn't just about physical benefits; it supports your mental health as well. Following this practice can help improve your overall well-being, both in body and mind.
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