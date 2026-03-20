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Trump Condemns Attacks On UAE, Reaffirms Solidarity In Call With Sheikh Mohamed
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"trump-condemns-attacks-uae-solidarity-call-sheikh-mohamed","story_data":{"id":"fe79ac8f-fc03-4e35-a16e-bfaad312c727","headline":"Trump condemns attacks on UAE, reaffirms solidarity in call with Sheikh Mohamed","wordcount":154,"seo":{"meta_description":"The two sides also discussed ongoing Iranian attacks on the UAE and the region, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, calling them violations of state sovereignty and international law","meta_title":"Trump condemns attacks on UAE, reaffirms solidarity in call with Sheikh Mohamed","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"WAM","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/fe79ac8f","a\/7383\/2173976"],"story_content_id":"fe79ac8f-fc03-4e35-a16e-bfaad312c727","slug":"uae\/trump-condemns-attacks-uae-solidarity-call-sheikh-mohamed","linked_stories":{"c1ad51fb-8b61-4efd-8688-274a309344cd":{"author_name":"WAM","headline":"UAE President receives phone 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two sides also discussed ongoing Iranian attacks on the UAE and the region, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, calling them violations of state sovereignty and international law","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Salma El Omla","custom_slug":"Trump condemns attacks UAE, solidarity call Sheikh Mohamed","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":5000,"height":3333,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":9886053,"file_name":"913d757d-6fae-497f-865a-8a8b22e871cb.jpg","focus_point":[2635,1127]},"entities":[],"published_at":1773991887027,"summary":"UAE President receives phone call from US President","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"clone_7383_7383_d7746c20-7f21-4ce0-b2b4-d970dab821a3","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"
AFP file<\/p><\/div>","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-05-30\/ilx9obcl\/913d757d-6fae-497f-865a-8a8b22e871cb.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"8392b780-18a9-4289-9038-6bc9538544ed","type":"text","family_id":"9631cb3d-a948-4c1d-8728-0a9119158f5c","page_url":"\/story\/fe79ac8f-fc03-4e35-a16e-bfaad312c727\/element\/8392b780-18a9-4289-9038-6bc9538544ed","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war<\/a><\/strong> for the latest regional developments.]<\/em><\/p>The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security.<\/p>President Trump condemned these attacks <\/a>and affirmed the United States\u2019 solidarity with the UAE and countries in the region, as well as its full support for efforts to defend their territory, stability, and security.<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>The two sides also discussed the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region<\/a>, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law.<\/p>"},{"id":"615a50d8-1a8d-451f-8a5e-f54f7839f6a4","type":"text","family_id":"638bbdeb-c48f-4145-8cba-f94cfdeb6563","page_url":"\/story\/fe79ac8f-fc03-4e35-a16e-bfaad312c727\/element\/615a50d8-1a8d-451f-8a5e-f54f7839f6a4","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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