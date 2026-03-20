Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Earns First Five-Star Review For Blockchain-Powered Home Equity Product On Trustpilot

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) has received its first five-star Trustpilot review for BeelineEquity, the company's blockchain-recorded home equity solution that enables homeowners to unlock liquidity without taking on debt, monthly payments or credit underwriting. The verified customer wrote,“Thank you Beeline for leveraging the blockchain to create liquidity for myself. I sold 17% of my home to generate approximately $200,000 in cash... Very creative Beeline. This product is going to explode.” The reviewer praised Beeline's“easy” transaction process and“highly recommended” the product for its fairness and innovation.

Beeline recently completed its first round of blockchain-tracked BeelineEquity transactions, marking a major milestone as the first U.S. platform to tokenize residential home equity at scale. The strong early customer feedback underscores growing demand for transparent, technology-driven alternatives to traditional home equity loans and refinances.

About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans ever, helping you reach your financial happy place.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN