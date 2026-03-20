Ganga Iftar Row: Varanasi Court Sends 14 Accused To Judicial Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi/New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A Varanasi court has sent 14 accused to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the alleged incident of holding an iftar gathering on a boat and dumping non-vegetarian food into the Ganga River.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Kumar Yadav, who directed that all the accused be remanded to judicial custody till April 1. The court also scheduled March 23 for hearing their bail pleas.

The case stems from a viral video that surfaced on social media earlier this week showing a group of individuals purportedly organising an iftar gathering on a small boat in the Ganga in Varanasi.

The clip allegedly showed participants consuming non-vegetarian food and throwing leftovers, including bones, into the river. Following a complaint lodged by a BJP youth wing leader, the Kotwali police registered an FIR under multiple provisions related to outraging religious sentiments, environmental pollution and public nuisance. Subsequently, 14 individuals, including the boat operator, were taken into custody.

According to police officials, the viral video is being examined for authenticity, and efforts are underway to identify all those involved in the incident. Authorities have also intensified monitoring of boat activities in the river to prevent similar occurrences.

The controversy has sparked a broader debate on maintaining the sanctity of the Ganga, particularly in Varanasi, a city where the river holds deep spiritual significance for millions of devotees who perform rituals along its ghats.

The arrest of the 14 accused also drew sharp political reactions, with leaders across parties weighing in on the issue. Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said the Ganga holds special sacred significance.“The Ganga holds a special sacred significance, and in Sanatan Dharma, it is revered as a mother. I believe everyone should respect this and avoid anything that goes against it. The law also functions according to its own rules,” he said.

He added that while iftar during Roza is sacred, designated places are meant for it, as both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are consumed.“People consider Maa Ganga sacred; they offer its water to deities. Therefore, all the people of India should take care to preserve its purity,” Sharma said.

Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar also condemned the incident, stating that those responsible for polluting the river would face strict action.“Those who commit such acts, disrespect the Ganga, and pollute the river will be severely punished. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not spare anyone,” he said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also stressed the importance of respecting religious traditions and community norms.“Every religion has its own committees, and if a committee makes a decision, it is our duty to respect and follow it -- this is everyone's duty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood said maintaining the purity of the Ganga was a shared responsibility but flagged broader environmental issues.“Maintaining the purity of the Ganga is everyone's responsibility. Drains are being directly discharged into the Ganga; get an FIR registered on that too,” he said.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said action should be taken if any rules were violated.“I don't know the full context. If people were observing Roza or Iftar on the boat, what is wrong with that? And if someone has done something wrong, or if there are rules or regulations, action should be taken accordingly,” he said.