Hosting 2028 Indoor Athletics Worlds 'Big Step Forward In Our Olympic Journey': Dhawan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) As the World Athletics Council selected Odisha, India, to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called it a "big step forward in the Olympic journey", saying it reflects India's growing stature on the global sporting stage.

During the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting held in Torun, Poland, India was awarded the 2028 edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, from March 3-5 2028, which will see India host a global track and field championship for the first time.

"India continues to grow as a global sporting destination. Hosting the 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar is a proud moment and a big step forward in our Olympic journey and sports ecosystem," Dhawan shared on X.

Members of the World Athletics Council inspected Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Indoor Stadium in Odisha in January and were satisfied with the facilities. Odisha is one of the main destinations for track and field in the country.

Apart from domestic competitions, Odisha has also been hosting international competitions. The 2017 Asian Athletics Championships was held at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Odisha also conducted the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level Competition last year in Bhubaneswar, which attracted more than 200 athletes from different parts of the globe.

“This is a proud moment not only for Odisha but for the entire nation of India,” said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.“We extend our sincere gratitude to World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India for placing trust in Odisha to host one of the most prestigious championships in global athletics."

“Over the past decade, Odisha has made sport a central pillar of its development vision. Hosting the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2028 will further strengthen our commitment to building a vibrant sporting culture while inspiring the next generation of athletes across India," he had said.