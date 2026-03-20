Rishabh Pant Praises Bharat Arun's Value For LSG Ahead Of IPL 2026

Pant lauds new bowling coach Bharat Arun

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant spoke on the team's pre-season preparations and praised the addition of Bharat Arun as the franchise's new bowling coach, highlighting the value he brings to the squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Speaking on JioStar, Pant said, "The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir, has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We've had a lot of conversations about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure. He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team."

Pant added that Arun's experience and rapport with bowlers are crucial for building confidence and improving performance. "He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system. When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him."

'Shouldn't stop enjoying the game'

On being the most fun-loving person in the dressing room, the Lucknow skipper said, "I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other's company; you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don't enjoy yourself, sometimes you won't be able to give your best."

Pant added, "You don't want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn't stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier."

IPL 2026 Schedule: First Phase

On March 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12. The Pant-led LSG will begin their IPL 2026 season campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1, followed by their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 and Gujarat Titans on April 12 in the first phase, which was announced by BCCI. Defending champions RCB will play the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant(captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

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