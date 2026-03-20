Trump's Iran War Has A Churchill Problem

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two weeks before launching Operation Epic Fury, President Trump stood before Congress and boasted that gasoline was“below US$2.30 a gallon in most states.”

It was his closing argument for the midterms, the thing voters could feel before they needed to understand. The national average is now $3.70 and climbing. Oil closed above $100 a barrel this week. Sen. Rand Paul put it plainly: at these energy prices,“you're going to see a disastrous election.”

In this context, Trump called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer“not Winston Churchill” for declining to commit British forces to the war effort. Trump meant it as contempt. What he produced instead was an argument - because Churchill's career, examined without the mythology, is the most precise warning available against exactly the war Trump is now fighting.

Not one warning. Two. And they run in opposite directions. In February 1915, Churchill was First Lord of the Admiralty. He believed that the Ottoman Empire, if struck hard enough at the right point, would collapse. The Dardanelles Strait was that point. The plan was that breaking through it would allow Britain to resupply Russia, relieve the Western Front and potentially shorten the war by years.

The naval assault began in March. Mines destroyed ship after ship. When the navy failed, troops landed at Gallipoli - on beaches different from those planned, and behind schedule. Eight months later, the survivors were evacuated. Tens of thousands were dead. Churchill was removed from his position and banished to the back benches.