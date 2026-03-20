Kenya On High Alert Ahead Of Heavy Downpours, Death Toll Rises To 73

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NAIROBI, March 20 (NNN-Bernama-Xinhua) - The Kenyan government said Thursday that it has deployed multi-agency teams to support rescue operations, assist affected families and restore essential services ahead of heavy rains expected to begin on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenya's cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, urged the public to follow the Meteorological Department's advice as heavy rains are expected to intensify over the weekend and continue through March 24.

“Following the heavy rainfall warning by the Meteorological Department, affecting many parts of the country beginning tomorrow (Friday) and continuing until Tuesday (March 24), we have put national government administration officials across the country on high alert,” he said in a statement.

Murkomen said officials have been instructed to work with officers from the National Police Service and other emergency responders to provide a swift and coordinated response in case of any incidents.

“We urge all residents to exercise extreme caution during this period,” he said, as the number of people killed by recent flooding caused by heavy rains rose to 73, with seven people still missing.

The police said more than half of the deaths occurred in areas of Nairobi, where poor drainage and river blockages, along with the failure to enforce building regulations, have exacerbated the situation.

Murkomen said the situation has been particularly difficult across 21 counties where floods have destroyed schools, markets, roads and key water and electricity infrastructure.

The heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several parts of the East African nation, leading to road closures, property damage, displacement and distress among affected communities.

–NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA