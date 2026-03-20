TECHOM Systems Launches New Website With Advanced IT Tools And Secure-By-Design Framework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TECHOM Systems, a leading Managed Services and IT Solutions provider based in Melbourne, has officially launched its new website at com introducing a powerful combination of advanced IT tools and a robust Secure-by-Design framework. The new platform is purpose-built to help Australian businesses simplify IT management, strengthen cybersecurity and make smarter operational decisions, without the tech headaches.

Built For Australian Businesses - Simple, Smart And Secure

The new website reflects TECHOM Systems' commitment to delivering practical IT solutions tailored to the needs of Aussie businesses. With improved navigation, faster performance, and a clearer service structure, the platform makes it easier than ever for organisations to access reliable IT support, explore innovative tools and connect with expert engineers.

Whether it is a startup looking for small business IT support or a growing organisation seeking enterprise-grade managed IT services, the platform offers a seamless experience aligned with real-world business needs. The goal is simple: take the stress out of IT so businesses can get on with what they do best.

Secure-By-Design Framework: Protection From Day One

At the core of the new website lies TECHOM Systems Secure-by-Design framework - a proactive approach that embeds cybersecurity into every layer of IT infrastructure. Rather than reacting to threats after they occur, every system is built with security at its foundation from the very first day.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, especially across Australian small and medium-sized businesses, this framework ensures organisations remain protected while maintaining full operational efficiency. Key pillars include:

. Continuous monitoring and proactive threat detection

. Secure deployment of cloud and on-premise systems

. Data protection and compliance with industry standards

. Endpoint and network security integration

Free It Tools For Smarter Business Decisions

One of the standout features of the new website is a suite of free web-based tools designed to help businesses make informed IT and operational decisions practical, easy to use, and aligned with real-world business challenges.

These resources are designed to help organisations "make informed decisions and optimise their business prospects and resources."

1. M365 License Cost Estimator

Stop paying retail for Microsoft 365. As a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner, TECHOM Systems can secure better pricing, consolidated billing, and localised Australian support that Microsoft direct simply cannot match. This free estimator helps businesses compare Microsoft 365 plans - Business Standard, Business Premium, E3, and E5 - and understand the hidden costs of M365 licensing before committing to a plan. Many organisations fall into the trap of purchasing the wrong tier and then bolting on costly third-party solutions for email filtering, device management (MDM), and archiving. This tool removes that guesswork.



2. Email Deliverability Check

Stop emails going to junk. This free diagnostic tool checks a domain's MX records, SPF records, DKIM signatures, and DMARC policies to ensure business emails reliably reach the inbox and not the spam folder. Poor email deliverability is one of the most overlooked IT risks for Australian businesses - particularly those running Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace environments. A simple check can reveal misconfigurations that silently undermine communications every day.

3. GWS to Microsoft 365 Migration Estimator

For businesses considering a Google Workspace to Microsoft 365 migration, this estimator provides a clear scope and cost estimate covering active user mailboxes, shared mailbox conversions, data migration to OneDrive and SharePoint, and overall project timeline. Moving from Google Workspace (GWS) to M365 is a significant infrastructure decision and this tool provides an instant starting point before engaging a consultant.



4. M365 Tenant ID Lookup

Every Microsoft 365 tenant has a unique Tenant ID - also known as an Azure AD Directory ID or Microsoft Entra ID - which is required for license transfers, partner associations, conditional access policies, Intune configurations, and security hardening. This tool instantly retrieves a business's M365 Tenant ID from their domain, removing the need to navigate complex Azure admin portals. The TECHOM team can then assist with license optimisation, advanced Intune configurations, and full Microsoft 365 security hardening.

5. DNS Propagation Checker

Changing DNS records during a Microsoft 365 migration, server cutover, or website move can be one of the most nerve-wracking parts of any IT project. This tool checks how DNS updates - such as MX records, SPF records, A records, or CNAME changes - are propagating across global resolvers in real time. Understanding DNS propagation (and how long it takes) is essential during any cloud migration, domain transfer, or email system reconfiguration. For businesses that need a managed approach, TECHOM Systems cloud engineers can plan and execute cutovers with zero downtime.

6. Breached Email Checker

Instantly check whether a business email address has been exposed in known data breaches by scanning databases of previously leaked credentials. A breach flag signals the account may be at risk and warrants immediate review.

7. Password Generator

Generate strong, secure passwords and evaluate the strength of existing ones - based on length, character variation, and unpredictability - to keep security practices aligned with modern standards across the entire team.

8. Downtime Calculator

Estimate the true financial cost of IT downtime including lost productivity, operational delays, and revenue impact putting a concrete number on why stable, always-on IT infrastructure matters.

9. Pricing Calculator

Get an instant estimate on managed IT service costs based on specific business requirements, helping with planning and budgeting before committing to a consultation.

Comprehensive It Services Backed By Expertise

Beyond the tools, TECHOM Systems offers a full portfolio of managed IT services specifically designed to support Australian businesses at every stage of growth.

>> Managed IT Services

Proactive monitoring, maintenance, and ongoing optimisation to keep systems running smoothly with minimal downtime.

>> Proactive IT Monitoring

Advanced monitoring tools detect and resolve issues before they disrupt operations - improving reliability and reducing unexpected failures across the environment.

>> Endpoint Security and Information Systems Security

Comprehensive security solutions protecting devices, networks and data from evolving cyber threats - keeping businesses secure and compliant in an increasingly digital world.

>> Cloud and Microsoft 365 Solutions

From Microsoft Azure to modern workplace deployments, TECHOM Systems helps businesses transition to flexible, scalable cloud environments that enhance collaboration and productivity. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, this includes M365 licensing optimisation, tenant management, Intune rollouts and security hardening.

>> Unified Communications

Voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools integrated into a single platform - enabling seamless communication across teams and locations.

Supporting Growth With Reliable It Support In Australia

TECHOM Systems has established itself as a trusted provider of business IT support across Australia, delivering practical, tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each organisation. From startups to established enterprises, TECHOM Systems acts as a dedicated IT partner, helping businesses:

. Improve operational efficiency

. Enhance cybersecurity and compliance

. Reduce IT-related costs

. Scale infrastructure with confidence

With a customer-first approach and a focus on practical outcomes, TECHOM Systems ensures businesses can operate without disruption and remain competitive in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Driving The Future Of It Support In Australia

The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone for TECHOM Systems as it continues to innovate and expand its services across Australia. By combining free diagnostic tools (M365 cost estimation, email deliverability checks, DNS propagation testing, Google Workspace migration planning), a Secure-by-Design framework and deep Microsoft 365 expertise, TECHOM Systems is well-positioned to support businesses navigating the challenges of the digital era.

For Australian businesses seeking reliable small business IT support, enterprise managed services, Microsoft 365 migrations or cybersecurity solutions, TECHOM Systems offers a practical, secure and scalable path forward.

Website: com

Tools: com/tools



About TECHOM Systems

TECHOM Systems is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and Microsoft 365 solutions, and unified communications to businesses across Australia. Headquartered in Melbourne, TECHOM Systems focuses on innovation, security and customer success, helping organisations build resilient environments that support long-term growth.

Website: com

Email:...

Location: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia