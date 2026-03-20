2026 French Design Awards Announces Season 1 Winners Following Strong Global Participation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the winners of the 2026 French Design Awards: Season 1, recognising exceptional achievement across a wide range of design disciplines. Now in its third official year, the programme honours excellence in architectural, interior, product, packaging, landscape, fashion, conceptual design, alongside newly-introduced categories for UI and UX design, reflecting the expanding role of digital experience in contemporary design.

“The designs recognised this season were celebrated for their consistency, quality, and professional rigour,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Selected from a large and competitive pool of entries, the winners demonstrated a level of execution and design clarity. This recognition reflects both the strength of the designs submitted and the strong standards upheld by the French Design Awards.”

Design of the Year Honours – Season 1

Following the conclusion of this season, the French Design Awards is honoured to present the recipients of the Design of the Year titles - the highest distinctions awarded. Selected from an exceptionally strong and competitive field, these entries achieved the highest overall evaluations within their respective categories.

1. Architectural Design of the Year – THE FLOAT: Ludan Public Sport Center by Module Lab Architectural Ltd

2. Interior Design of the Year – Soft Decoration Design,OCT Hongfang · Yun'an, Wuhan by GUANGDONGJIANGZHU DECORATION DESIGN ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.

3. Product Design of the Year – Ultenic Pooleco 10s Robotic Pool Cleaner by Ultenic

4. Packaging Design of the Year – Kweichow Moutai (Osaka World Expo) by Ying Song Brand Design(Shenzhen)Co., Ltd

5. Conceptual Design of the Year – McDonaldland VR by ADMERASIA

6. Landscape Design of the Year – Jianfa Haiyao by BLUES

Professional Representation Across the Design Industry

Beyond the Design of the Year honours, the 2026 French Design Awards recognised a broad field of winning works that reflects the depth and strength of design. Selected from more than 2,000 entries submitted across over 30 countries, these recognised established design studios, emerging practices, and internationally active brands include: MOKO ARCHITECTURE, IMAGINE WEDDING, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, Mohanad Barakat, and PSQUARED2. The award also attracted indirect submissions submitted on behalf of brands, such as: McDonald's, Shenzhen Luohu District Water Affairs Bureau, GREENTOWN, C&d Real Estate Corporation Limited, Farglory Group, and many more.

The complete list of winners can be found here: winner.

Judging Process and Evaluation Standards

All submissions were evaluated by an international jury panel comprising experienced professionals, such as Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Tiago Russo (Portugal), Wang Zhike and Li Xiaoshui (China), Erwin Hawawinata (Indonesia), Lichen Ding (China), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), and many others. To ensure fairness and integrity, entries were evaluated through a blind judging process, with each submission reviewed independently. Recognition was awarded solely on the quality of the entry submitted.

2026 French Design Awards: Season 2 Now Officially Open

The French Design Awards has officially opened submissions for Season 2, continuing its commitment to recognising professional excellence in design. The upcoming season will once again provide an international platform for independent evaluation and recognition.

Further information on entry requirements and deadlines is available at:

design-awards.

About French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international design programme dedicated to recognising work that demonstrates professional excellence, clarity of purpose, and thoughtful execution. The award provides a structured platform for designers and studios to showcase their designs for independent evaluation, supporting the visibility of high-quality design practice within the global creative community.