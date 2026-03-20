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Uzbekistan, U.S. Chart Path To Deeper Co-Op In Trade And Defense

Uzbekistan, U.S. Chart Path To Deeper Co-Op In Trade And Defense


2026-03-20 02:03:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 20. Uzbekistan and the United States engaged in discussions to expand bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening commercial and defense relations, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Uzbekistan's Special Representative of the President for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov.

During the talks, the sides also explored ways to advance cooperation on shared priorities, including counterterrorism, migration management, and strengthening economic partnership. The U.S. side also expressed readiness to intensify dialogue within the C5+1 regional platform.

The C5+1 framework serves as a dialogue mechanism aimed at addressing mutual concerns and advancing cooperation between the United States and the five Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the United States reached $93.3 million in January 2026, reflecting a substantial 69.6% increase from $55.0 million recorded during the same period in 2025, according to official statistics.

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Trend News Agency

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