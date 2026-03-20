Uzbekistan, U.S. Chart Path To Deeper Co-Op In Trade And Defense
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Uzbekistan's Special Representative of the President for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov.
During the talks, the sides also explored ways to advance cooperation on shared priorities, including counterterrorism, migration management, and strengthening economic partnership. The U.S. side also expressed readiness to intensify dialogue within the C5+1 regional platform.
The C5+1 framework serves as a dialogue mechanism aimed at addressing mutual concerns and advancing cooperation between the United States and the five Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the United States reached $93.3 million in January 2026, reflecting a substantial 69.6% increase from $55.0 million recorded during the same period in 2025, according to official statistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment