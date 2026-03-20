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President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Ramadan Holiday

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Ramadan Holiday


2026-03-20 02:03:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts to mark the Ramadan holiday.

Trend presents the post:

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AzerNews

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