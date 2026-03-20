Drone Attacks Cause Fire At Kuwait's Oil Refinery, Says Local Media

March 20, 2026 Latest Update: March 20, 2026 1:39 pm Less than a minute

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUWAIT CITY, March 20 (NNN-Xinhua) – The Mina Al Ahmadi refinery was struck by Iranian drones early Friday morning, triggering fire at several of its units, some of which were shut down. \

There were no injuries, according to local media.

–NNN-Xinhua