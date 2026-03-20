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Drone Attacks Cause Fire At Kuwait's Oil Refinery, Says Local Media
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
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March 20, 2026
Latest Update: March 20, 2026 1:39 pm
Less than a minute
KUWAIT CITY, March 20 (NNN-Xinhua) – The Mina Al Ahmadi refinery was struck by Iranian drones early Friday morning, triggering fire at several of its units, some of which were shut down. \
There were no injuries, according to local media.
–NNN-Xinhua
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