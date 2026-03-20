The West Has Long Seen Iran's Oil As A Prize To Be Claimed

MENAFN - Asia Times) With the recent outbreak of hostilities in the Persian Gulf, the focus of international attention has returned to one of the world's most important energy chokepoints: the Strait of Hormuz.

Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes through this narrow strait. Its closure, alongside US-Israeli attacks on Iran's oil infrastructure - including the strategic export hub on Kharg Island - has raised fears of a protracted conflict as fuel prices soar.

Most news coverage and analysis has focused on the immediate threats posed by missiles, drones and mines, and the global implications of the strait's closure.

But beneath these headlines lies a much deeper story. For more than a century, Iran has occupied a powerful place in the Western imagination, characterized as a volatile region that sits atop one of the world's largest oil reserves.

Working within the energy humanities subfield, my research and teaching focus on the early history of oil in Iran and the development of Western oil cultures during the early 20th century.

The discovery that reshaped an empire

The story begins in May 1908, when drillers financed by the British-Australian entrepreneur William Knox D'Arcy struck oil in the rugged foothills of the Zagros Mountains in southwestern Persia, known after 1935 as Iran.

The discovery reshaped the region and the global oil industry. In 1909, the Anglo-Persian Oil Company - the precursor to British Petroleum (BP) - was established to exploit the newly discovered oilfields.

Within a few years, the company constructed a 200-kilometre pipeline network and a vast oil refinery and export complex on Abadan Island in the Persian Gulf. The refinery remains the largest in Iran.

From Abadan, tankers transported oil through the Strait of Hormuz to global markets, eventually powering ships, vehicles and industry across Europe.

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Iranian oil quickly became central to British imperial strategy. In 1914, on the eve of the First World War, the British government acquired a controlling stake in BP to secure fuel supplies for the Royal Navy, which had recently transitioned from coal to oil under First Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill.

Churchill later described the discovery of Iranian oil as a remarkable windfall for Britain:“Fortune rewarded the continuous and steadfast facing of these difficulties...and brought us a prize from fairyland far beyond our brightest hopes.”

From that moment onward, oil from Iran became deeply intertwined with the industrial and military power of the British Empire.

Imagining Persia and petroleum

After the war, BP shifted its focus from military supply to mass consumption, launching an elaborate marketing campaign to shape how British audiences understood Iran and its oil.

During the 1920s, British newspapers carried thousands of advertisements depicting Persian landscapes, history, culture and natural resources.

Among the most striking was the 12-part “Persian Series” in 1925, which paired evocative artwork with stories of British engineers operating in remote and challenging environments to provide fuel for the modern world.

Scenes of jagged mountain passes, desert caravans and ancient religious sites in Iran were juxtaposed with narratives of western technological mastery.

These messages extended beyond print. At the British Empire Exhibition of 1924-25, attended by more than 27 million visitors, BP constructed a full-scale replica of a traditional Iranian caravanserai, combining stylized cultural imagery with displays of modern oilfield equipment.

Persian symbolism was also embedded in the built environment created by BP. The company's London headquarters, Britannic House (completed in 1925), featured sculptures of Iranian figures in traditional dress, their bodies displayed as captured loot from a distant resource frontier.

In the 1930s, BP further expanded their audience through films about life in Iran, screened for free at trade shows and fairs.

A narrative of commercial conquest

My PhD research describes how BP's representations of Iran normalized the idea that Western societies like Britain depended on energy drawn from the Middle East, and that controlling those resources was necessary and justified.

BP's interwar marketing campaigns did more than promote its brand of gasoline. They helped construct a broader cultural understanding of Iran, its people and its oil resources.

The Zagros Mountains became the setting for a vast storytelling project about technological and cultural conquest in the Middle East.

Oil was presented as an exotic prize held captive beneath inhospitable landscapes, captured by western oil companies cast as heroic pioneers, and brought back for the enjoyment of British motorists.

Oil development was marketed not as exploitation, but as an inevitable component of Western modernity.

Meanwhile, Iranians appeared only at the margins, either as labourers or collateral damage in the larger drama of oil.“Gone are the captains and kings,” proclaimed one BP advertisement.“Their citadels are crumbled to dust.”

A century later, the great game for oil continues in Iran

In his 1978 book“Orientalism”, Palestinian literary scholar Edward Said observed:

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That presumption has shaped Western attitudes toward oil-producing regions for more than a century. In Iran specifically, it has led to a repeating cycle of conflict over its oil resources, with Iranian leaders often characterized as dangerous, unpredictable and greedy.

In 1953, the United Kingdom and the US conspired to overthrow Iran's elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, after he nationalized Iran's oil industry.

In the 1920s, the perceived dangers associated with Iran were largely environmental: mountains to cross, deserts to traverse and infrastructure to build.

Today, the dangers are far more complex and geopolitical in nature, with risks focused on nuclear proliferation, religious conflicts and disruptions to global markets.

Yet, the underlying logic of the current war with Iran remains strikingly familiar: Western military might is being marshaled to eliminate threats and capture the oil Western leaders seek to control.

Ian Wereley is adjunct research professor, Department of History, Carleton University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

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