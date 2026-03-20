Eid Al-Fitr: Karnataka Speaker, Kerala MP Offer Prayers For Peace

Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker UT Kadar Fareed on Friday offered Eid prayers at the Idgah Masjid in Mangaluru.

Speaking to ANI, Fareed said, "I extend best wishes to everyone on Eid al-Fitr. The message of every religious festival is peace and unity. We prayed for a peaceful country and world today."

In Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PV Abdul Wahab offers Eid prayers. He told ANI, "Everybody prayed for peace in West Asia and the world."

Significance of Ramadan and Eid

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

The Ritual of Fasting (Roza)

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Magrit in fourth and the final one- Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

Celebrations and Charity

At the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor.

It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Eid Date Announced in Lucknow

Earlier, Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace. "The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation," the Muslim cleric said. (ANI)

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